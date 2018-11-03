ZBOCH, Harriet M. (Wolfanger)

November 1, 2018. Wife of late John Zboch; mother of Marlene (Dennis) Lampka, Wesley, Roger (Mary) and David (late Linda) Wiers; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of eight; great- great-grandmother of two; sister of late Leon and Alvin Wolfanger. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Monday in Jordan Funeral Home, Sinclairville. Visitation one hour prior. Harriet was employed for 33 years at Delevan Electronics, East Aurora.