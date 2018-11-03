Woman punched while fighting with armed purse-snatcher

An Elmwood Avenue woman was beaten and dragged as she attempted to hold onto her purse while being robbed late Friday night at the intersection of Breckenridge and Putnam streets, Northwest District police said.

The robbery began when a man who was the passenger in a car got out, threatened her with a gun and demanded her purse. When the woman refused, the robber punched her three times in the face, grabbed the purse and headed for the getaway car.

“Complainant did attempt to hang onto her purse while suspect got into car and driver drove off. Complainant did have bruising to her right knee,” responding officers stated in their report.

The woman told police her purse contained $300, a smart phone and a tablet.