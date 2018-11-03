WNY College football: Bengals fall to Utica, ECC loses

Buffalo State took the early lead, put on a goal-line stand and ended another Utica drive with an interception, but when it was over Saturday at Coyer Field, the Bengals were on the losing end of a 36-3 score.

At West Herr Field in Orchard Park, Erie Community and Monroe College slogged through rain and mud with the visitors from New Rochelle coming away with a 12-7 victory.

The visiting Pioneers limited Buffalo State to 265 yards in total offense and forced five turnovers in the Empire 8 Conference game that completed the Bengals' home season. Buffalo State will close its season next Saturday against St. John Fisher in Pittsford, needing a win to avoid matching the worst season in Bengals football history, 1-9, which occurred last in 2008 and twice before that (1987 and 2002).

The Bengals made four trips to the Red Zone but scored on only one, a 31-yard field by Justin Simoncelli (West Seneca East) on their second possession.

Utica tackled Buffalo State quarterback Kevin Torrillo (Sweet Home) in the end zone to make it 3-2 early in the second quarter, then took the lead for the first time, driving 69 yards after the free kick following the safety. It was only 12-3 at halftime before the Pioneers outscored the Bengals, 24-0, in the second half. Buffalo State finished with only 30 yards rushing because they had negative yardage (minus 28) on quarterback sacks and other plays.

Torrillo was 18 of 34 for 189 yards with two interceptions, while freshman Thomas Dupee was 6 of 10 for 46 yards.

Jordan Evert (Sweet Home) was the leading receiver with six catches for 189 yards giving him 47 receptions for 769 yards for the season. Jamar Rutledge (McKinley) had three receptions for 42 yards, giving him 58 for 569 yards this season.

Martin Bailey (Kenmore West) finished with 79 rushing yards on 22 carries and added three catches for 35 yards.

Strong safety Gino Bonagura led the Bengals defense with nine tackles.

All the scoring in the ECC-Monroe game came in the first half. The Kats scored first on a 7-yard run by Khalil Horton (Lackawanna) but Tim Donnahue of the visiting Mustangs returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 7- 6.

Monroe needed to drive only 20 yards in nine plays for the winning touchdown with 8:49 left in the second quarter with Jalen Brown scoring from the 1.

The teams combined for only 270 yards, 137 for ECC. The Kats turned the ball over three times, twice on interceptions. Monroe had no turnovers. Three ECC quarterbacks completed only 5 of 20 passes for 55 yards.

Freshman linebacker John Dolac (West Seneca East) of the Kats had 16 total tackles including a sack and six tackles for 16 yards in losses.

ECC (6-3) will complete its regular season with a home game at noon on Saturday against Nassau CC. Monroe is 7-1, with the only loss to Lackawanna (Pa.).