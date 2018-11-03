With ex-FBI agent, Buffalo Diocese tweaks how it investigates abuse complaints

The Buffalo Diocese is now relying on a former FBI agent to investigate complaints of clergy sex abuse instead of assigning the task to a high-ranking church official.

Allegations of abuse no longer get forwarded to Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz for investigation. Instead, former agent Steve L. Halter is handling those complaints and conducting a preliminary investigation to find out whether a priest should be placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

The preliminary investigation primarily aims to determine that an allegation is “neither manifestly false or frivolous,” said Halter.

“It’s a very low bar that’s set,” he said.

Halter’s recommendations will be based on his own inquiries, as well as discussions with the bishop, the bishop’s senior staff and the diocese’s lawyers, he said.

It’s the first time the Buffalo Diocese has put a lay person in charge of the preliminary investigation process for clergy abuse cases.

That role used to belong to Grosz, and advocates for clergy sex abuse survivors have started to focus on what role the auxiliary bishop played in helping keep quiet cases of abuse. Grosz first became auxiliary bishop in 1989 and his tenure as a high-ranking administrator in the Buffalo Diocese spans nearly three decades, under four ordinary bishops, including Bishop Richard J. Malone.

In the past, Grosz often reached out to victims on behalf of the diocese while at the same time leading inquiries with priests into clergy misconduct complaints.

Now a victim’s assistance coordinator addresses the immediate emotional and psychological needs of victims who contact the diocese.

Grosz continues to keep tabs on so-called “unassignable priests” – which include a number of priests who no longer are in active ministry due to allegations of child sex abuse. And he also is still responsible for providing "pastoral care" for victims of abuse who "need any kind of pastoral guidance and if they would accept that," said Halter.

Halter declined to say if the diocese handled preliminary investigations of abuse complaints properly in the past.

“I would never say they were mishandled. Everything is always a process of trying to improve things,” he said. “The diocese got together and realized they would have to start this new position. My position is director of the office of professional responsibility. It’s been fairly said, the bishop has really said before, the church is right now in a bit of a crisis.”

That crisis now includes state and federal investigations into the Buffalo Diocese that likely will bring Halter in contact with former colleagues at the FBI, but in a much different capacity.

Halter worked as an FBI special agent for nearly 28 years, mostly investigating white-collar crime, public corruption and financial fraud.

He was special agent in charge of the FBI’s Public Corruption Unit in Buffalo that in 2015 uncovered the embezzlement of more than $15,000 in federal funds designated to fight poverty among schoolchildren. An assistant superintendent for the Buffalo public schools and her son were charged in the thefts.

As part of the Buffalo FBI’s Evidence Response Team, Halter also investigated the 1998 sniper murder of abortion provider Dr. Barnett Slepian in his Amherst home and the 1999 crash of EgyptAir Flight 990 into the Atlantic Ocean on its way from New York City to Cairo.

Halter started Oct. 1 in the newly established diocesan post. In addition to sexual misconduct complaints, Halter also is responsible for investigating allegations of embezzlement of financial malfeasance.

Malone has been accused of keeping some priests accused of sexual misconduct in ministry and trying to cover up how the diocese handled abusive priests.

Halter said he would not have taken the post if he thought Malone was withholding information from him about allegations of abuse.

“It’s definitely a crisis situation, and I had to be comfortable that the diocese first wanted to investigate these things thoroughly and completely, in a fair and unbiased manner, and that I would have complete access to all the records and not be restricted from looking at anything if I would need to,” said Halter.

Asked what kind of assurances Malone gave him about allowing him to get to the bottom of abuse complaints, Halter responded by saying he knew from experience that the diocese wasn’t trying to use his hiring only as a public relations effort to quell criticism.

“I knew that they were serious about trying to correct the issues and become more transparent,” he said.

The diocese also still uses Scott Riordan, a former assistant district attorney, as an independent contractor to do a full investigation into allegations against a priest who has been placed on administrative leave.

Halter said he does not oversee Riordan’s work, but that the two investigators “will be working together” to complete investigations in a timely manner.

Halter said that, “in conjunction with the diocesan lawyers,” he will be forwarding allegations of sex abuse to the District Attorney’s Office.

“Or, in the matters that you’ve seen recently with federal subpoenas, if it comes up under the federal purview, I’ll be in contact with the federal authorities,” he said.