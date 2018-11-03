Who's on the ballot in Erie County?

Erie County's 592,930 active voters can elect candidates for governor, Congress, State Legislature, and city, town and county offices on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters can check the county Board of Election website to find out where their polling site is.

Here is who will be on the ballot in contested races in Erie County, and the party lines they are on. Voters may vote for only one candidate in each race.

(Party abbreviations: D = Democratic, WF = Working Families, I = Independence, WE = Women's Equality, R = Republican, C = Conservative, REF = Reform, G = Green, SAM = Serve America Movement, L = Libertarian)

Governor

Andrew M. Cuomo, D, WF, I, WE,

Marc Molinaro, R, C, REF

Howie Hawkins, G

Stephanie A. Miner, SAM

Larry Sharpe, L

State Comptroller

Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF, I, WE, REF

Jonathan Trichter, R, C

Mark Dunlea, G

Cruger E. Gallaudet, L

Attorney General

Letitia A. James, D, WF, I

Keith Wofford, R, C

Michael Sussman, G

Nancy B. Sliwa, REF

Christopher B. Garvey, L

U.S. Senator

Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D, WF, I, WE

Chele Chiavacci Farley, R, C, REF

U.S. Representative, 26th District

Brian Higgins, D, WF, WE,

Renee M. Zeno, R

U.S. Representative, 27th District

Nathan D. McMurray, D, WF, WE

Chris Collins, R, C, I

Larry Piegza, REF

State Senate, 60th District

Carima C. El Behairy, D, WF, WE

Chris Jacobs, R, C, I, REF

State Senate, 61st District

Joan Elizabeth Seamans, D, WF, WE

Michael H. Ranzenhofer, R, C, I, REF

State Assembly, 140th District

Robin Schimminger, D, C, I

Adam P. Ohar, R

Anthony K. Baney, G

Brian V. Phillips, WE

State Assembly, 141st District

Crystal D. Peoples, D

Ross M. Kostecky, R

State Assembly, 142nd District

Patrick B. Burke, D, WF, REF

Erik T. Bohen, R, C

Michelle M. Kennedy, I

State Assembly, 143rd District

Monica Piga Wallace, D, WF, I, WE

Daniel R. Centinello Sr., R

State Assembly, 144th District

Joseph DiPasquale, D, WF, WE

Michael J. Norris, R, C, I, REF

State Assembly, 146th District

Karen M. McMahon, D, WF, WE

Raymond W. Walter, R, C, I, REF

Danilo Lawvere, G

State Assembly, 147th District

Luke E. Wochensky, D, WF

David J. DiPietro, R, C, REF

State Assembly, 149th District

Sean M. Ryan, D, WF, I, WE

Joseph Totaro, R

Erie County Judge

Sue Maxwell Barnes, D, R, C, G, I, REF

Debra L. Givens, WF, WE

Erie County Clerk

Angela J. Marinucci, D, WF, WE

Michael P. Kearns, R, C, I, REF

Lackawanna City Council, 1st Ward

John Ingram, D

Daniel Koziol, C

Tonawanda City Council, 1st Ward

William J. Reece, D, G, WF

Thomas A. Newman, R, C

Amherst Town Clerk

Jeffery C. Zeplowitz, R, I, REF

Francina J. Spoth, C

Town of Brant Councilman (to fill vacancy)

Alexander J. Kujawinski, D

Janice C. Ross, R, C

Cheektowaga Town Councilman (to fill vacancy)

Brian N. Pilarski, D

Doreen A. Friedrich, R

Collins Town Justice

Denny Menshel, D, WF

Brian D. Gernatt, R, C, I

Eden Town Clerk (to fill vacancy)

Debra M. Popple, D

Emily N. Hawkins, R, C

Lancaster Town Justice

Jessica A. Kulpit, D, G, I, WE, REF

Jeremy A. Colby, R, C, WF

Orchard Park Town Justice

Michael J. Pastrick, D, G, WF, I, REF

Jorge S. de Rosas, R, C, WE

West Seneca Proposition No. 1: Shall the number of councilmen be increased from two to four?

Yes

No