Who's on the ballot in Erie County?
Erie County's 592,930 active voters can elect candidates for governor, Congress, State Legislature, and city, town and county offices on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Voters can check the county Board of Election website to find out where their polling site is.
Here is who will be on the ballot in contested races in Erie County, and the party lines they are on. Voters may vote for only one candidate in each race.
(Party abbreviations: D = Democratic, WF = Working Families, I = Independence, WE = Women's Equality, R = Republican, C = Conservative, REF = Reform, G = Green, SAM = Serve America Movement, L = Libertarian)
Governor
Andrew M. Cuomo, D, WF, I, WE,
Marc Molinaro, R, C, REF
Howie Hawkins, G
Stephanie A. Miner, SAM
Larry Sharpe, L
State Comptroller
Thomas P. DiNapoli, D, WF, I, WE, REF
Jonathan Trichter, R, C
Mark Dunlea, G
Cruger E. Gallaudet, L
Attorney General
Letitia A. James, D, WF, I
Keith Wofford, R, C
Michael Sussman, G
Nancy B. Sliwa, REF
Christopher B. Garvey, L
U.S. Senator
Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D, WF, I, WE
Chele Chiavacci Farley, R, C, REF
U.S. Representative, 26th District
Brian Higgins, D, WF, WE,
Renee M. Zeno, R
U.S. Representative, 27th District
Nathan D. McMurray, D, WF, WE
Chris Collins, R, C, I
Larry Piegza, REF
State Senate, 60th District
Carima C. El Behairy, D, WF, WE
Chris Jacobs, R, C, I, REF
State Senate, 61st District
Joan Elizabeth Seamans, D, WF, WE
Michael H. Ranzenhofer, R, C, I, REF
State Assembly, 140th District
Robin Schimminger, D, C, I
Adam P. Ohar, R
Anthony K. Baney, G
Brian V. Phillips, WE
State Assembly, 141st District
Crystal D. Peoples, D
Ross M. Kostecky, R
State Assembly, 142nd District
Patrick B. Burke, D, WF, REF
Erik T. Bohen, R, C
Michelle M. Kennedy, I
State Assembly, 143rd District
Monica Piga Wallace, D, WF, I, WE
Daniel R. Centinello Sr., R
State Assembly, 144th District
Joseph DiPasquale, D, WF, WE
Michael J. Norris, R, C, I, REF
State Assembly, 146th District
Karen M. McMahon, D, WF, WE
Raymond W. Walter, R, C, I, REF
Danilo Lawvere, G
State Assembly, 147th District
Luke E. Wochensky, D, WF
David J. DiPietro, R, C, REF
State Assembly, 149th District
Sean M. Ryan, D, WF, I, WE
Joseph Totaro, R
Erie County Judge
Sue Maxwell Barnes, D, R, C, G, I, REF
Debra L. Givens, WF, WE
Erie County Clerk
Angela J. Marinucci, D, WF, WE
Michael P. Kearns, R, C, I, REF
Lackawanna City Council, 1st Ward
John Ingram, D
Daniel Koziol, C
Tonawanda City Council, 1st Ward
William J. Reece, D, G, WF
Thomas A. Newman, R, C
Amherst Town Clerk
Jeffery C. Zeplowitz, R, I, REF
Francina J. Spoth, C
Town of Brant Councilman (to fill vacancy)
Alexander J. Kujawinski, D
Janice C. Ross, R, C
Cheektowaga Town Councilman (to fill vacancy)
Brian N. Pilarski, D
Doreen A. Friedrich, R
Collins Town Justice
Denny Menshel, D, WF
Brian D. Gernatt, R, C, I
Eden Town Clerk (to fill vacancy)
Debra M. Popple, D
Emily N. Hawkins, R, C
Lancaster Town Justice
Jessica A. Kulpit, D, G, I, WE, REF
Jeremy A. Colby, R, C, WF
Orchard Park Town Justice
Michael J. Pastrick, D, G, WF, I, REF
Jorge S. de Rosas, R, C, WE
West Seneca Proposition No. 1: Shall the number of councilmen be increased from two to four?
Yes
No
