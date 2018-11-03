Voice of the Fan: Cast your votes in our Bills midseason elections

It’s election season, in case you hadn’t noticed, and it's also midseason for candidates for the 2018-19 Buffalo Bills. So it seems patriotic — lower case p — to offer this online ballot and let the BN Blitzers vote in this hotly contested political football climate.

We are mostly (if not all) partisan to the Bills, and this official "Voice of the Fan" Ballot uses all words in their lower case, original, apolitical definitions.

GOVERNORSHIP

□ The conservative choice is to keep the status quo. Give Brandon Beane at least a three-year term. It’s still basically a new administration, and next year is the first season when we will begin to see the results of the platform they ran on.

□ The progressive choice is to vote Beane out of office. In over his head from Day One, the team and roster have regressed. What we needed before, and now, is a football czar to take over all football operations, and then hire a steady, experienced cabinet to report directly to him.

SENATE

□ The conservative choice is to re-elect Sean McDermott to his third consecutive one-year term. He’s proved to be tough on character and security, endorsed a solid secretary of defense, and brought back a toughness and respect to the constituency.

□ The progressive choice is to cut bait now and drain the swamp, which has already proved to be underperforming and under water. Then hire a new guy who will not only take over the team but take it into the 21st century, and that guy is not Sean McDermott, it’s Sean McVaylike.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

□ The conservative choice is to keep doing what the administration and its reps are doing, which is headed in the right direction. And with next year’s budget surplus, just give these selected process men the money they need to hire and acquire fresh young talent from the mandatory draft, as well as high-priced but noted establishment carpetbaggers.

□ The progressive choice is to demand that McDermott fire underperforming officials. We can no longer trust the processpool. We must replace them with fresh, bright, offensive-minded, outside the hashmark, forward (pass) thinking ones like a young Andy Reid's defenses.

VOTE FOR THE PROPOSITIONS

PROP ONE: Blow the whole shebang up

Stability is the one thing this city has been lacking this millennium, and you cannot change course every few years and expect anything to progress. But if these are not the right people to lead us to the promised land and Super Bowl, we need to find some new ones now.

□ Yes

□ No

PROP TWO: Upgrade Allentown

The combination of McDermott, Daboll and Culley have combined to groom zero young QBs. This proposition will fund the search for a genuine NFL quarterbacks coach, a real NFL veteran backup to oversee application, an offensive line coach who can appraise talent, five to eight new starters, and an offensive coordinator to provide infrastructure and instill professional programs to enhance production throughout Josh Allen and his surrounding areas.

□ Yes

□ No

PROP THREE: Support the BPA

This proposition is to forgo knee-jerk fan reactions to sign big-name divas, or select for position in the 2019 March Free Agency, and April Mandatory Draft, and legally bind the Bills brass to simply acquire the "Best Players Available," on either side of the ball in the draft and FA.

□ Yes

□ No

PROP FOUR: Purchase Stars in Free Agency

This proposition allows the GM of the Bills to use the vast financials available under the legalized salary cap to invest in one or two studs on either side of the scrimmage line, preferably offense. Conventional wisdom might be to acquire several lower-level contributors in cost-saving measures, but the city and franchise sorely lacks stars to draw tourists and other celebrities. This one-time measure, due to severe price cutting in the last two fiscal years, is designed to allocate provisions for the purchase of one or two top-of-the-line or state-of-the-art items in addition to four or five standard fare veteran starters, depth and role players.

□ Yes

□ No

It’s election season! Go Bills! Go vote!

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles and a lifetime Buffalo fan. He may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.