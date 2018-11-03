UB student in critical condition after hit-and-run on campus

A 20-year-old University at Buffalo student was in critical condition after being hit Thursday by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene of the accident.

University police said the collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Hadley Road in front of the Hadley Village Apartments on the university's North Campus.

Police did not release the name of the female student, who is from Singapore. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The vehicle involved in the crash is described as a dark-colored Honda Accord from 2003 to 2008. The car may have damage to the front right hood, bumper, fender and headlight. Photos of the suspect's car were captured by a campus security camera.

UB Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 645-2222.