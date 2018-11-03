Share this article

print logo
Sabres' Jason Pominville gets 55 percent of the shot share while on the ice. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Twitter reacts to Sabres' scoring frenzy against Ottawa

| Published | Updated

As of this writing, the Buffalo Sabres are up 9-2 against the Ottawa Senators in KeyBank Center, and Twitter. Is. Going. Wild.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the Sabres scoring more points than the team was previously expected to score. And making light of the team's ability to outscore the Bills:

Colin Dabkowski – Colin Dabkowski is a digital editor for The Buffalo News. Before that, he was The News' arts critic, responsible for covering visual art and theater in Western New York.
There are no comments - be the first to comment