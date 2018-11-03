Twitter reacts to Sabres' scoring frenzy against Ottawa

As of this writing, the Buffalo Sabres are up 9-2 against the Ottawa Senators in KeyBank Center, and Twitter. Is. Going. Wild.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the Sabres scoring more points than the team was previously expected to score. And making light of the team's ability to outscore the Bills:

Well we’ve come this far not to get to double digits. #Sabres #OTTvsBUF — Jeff Bradley (@jdbrad1) November 3, 2018

WE WANT TEN! #Sabres (and a Pominville hatty) — Justice Rogers (@stand4justice) November 3, 2018

WHAT TEAM IS THIS?! I’m not complaining! GO BUFFALO SABRES!!! #sabres 💙💛 — Jessica K (@summerlovex18) November 3, 2018

Even the score of the game is respecting #Pommer1000 #Sabres #29 — Bennett Leitch (@BLeitch_ATC) November 3, 2018

YOU GET A GOAL AND YOU GET A GOAL AND YOU GET A GOAL AND YOU ALL GET GOALS #Sabres!!!! 🚨🚨🚨BUF now leads OTT 6-1🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/d5xU1lVomW — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) November 3, 2018

#Sabres currently outscoring what the #Bills will do tomorrow... halfway through the hockey game. — Evan (@e_depaolo) November 3, 2018

Do you think Ottawa will go for 2 if they score ? #Sabres — C Dubbz (@Cdubbz731) November 3, 2018

The last time the #Sabres scored 7 or more at home the Atlanta Thrashers were still a team and I was still in high school — Mike Moeller (@mikeymoe429) November 3, 2018