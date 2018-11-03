Twitter reacts to Sabres' scoring frenzy against Ottawa
As of this writing, the Buffalo Sabres are up 9-2 against the Ottawa Senators in KeyBank Center, and Twitter. Is. Going. Wild.
Here's a look at some of the reactions to the Sabres scoring more points than the team was previously expected to score. And making light of the team's ability to outscore the Bills:
Well we’ve come this far not to get to double digits. #Sabres #OTTvsBUF
— Jeff Bradley (@jdbrad1) November 3, 2018
WE WANT TEN! #Sabres (and a Pominville hatty)
— Justice Rogers (@stand4justice) November 3, 2018
Can any #Sabres play quarterback? #OneBuffalo #BillsMafia
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 3, 2018
WHAT TEAM IS THIS?! I’m not complaining! GO BUFFALO SABRES!!! #sabres 💙💛
— Jessica K (@summerlovex18) November 3, 2018
Even the score of the game is respecting #Pommer1000 #Sabres #29
— Bennett Leitch (@BLeitch_ATC) November 3, 2018
YOU GET A GOAL AND YOU GET A GOAL AND YOU GET A GOAL AND YOU ALL GET GOALS #Sabres!!!!
🚨🚨🚨BUF now leads OTT 6-1🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/d5xU1lVomW
— Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) November 3, 2018
One, two, three, four, five, six, seven... we want eight! #sabres
— janvaryman (@janvaryman) November 3, 2018
Oh ah! Sabres on the warpath! #LetsGoBuffalo #Sabres @BuffaloSabres pic.twitter.com/sm5vYK01sE
— Jack O'Donnell (@jfodjr) November 3, 2018
buffalo sabres doing something that buffalo bills cant, score touchdowns. #NHL #sabres #buffalobills #
— Michael J. Heald (@mikejheald) November 3, 2018
#Sabres currently outscoring what the #Bills will do tomorrow... halfway through the hockey game.
— Evan (@e_depaolo) November 3, 2018
Do you think Ottawa will go for 2 if they score ? #Sabres
— C Dubbz (@Cdubbz731) November 3, 2018
The last time the #Sabres scored 7 or more at home the Atlanta Thrashers were still a team and I was still in high school
— Mike Moeller (@mikeymoe429) November 3, 2018
FACT: #Sabres are really fun to watch again!! Doing everything right so far. Skating hard winning battles and just the overall compete level is high. Go @BuffaloSabres !!!!!
— Rich (@rich19872011) November 3, 2018
