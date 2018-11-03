Three arrested in Amherst following Buffalo armed robbery

Two men and a 17-year old who robbed a man at gunpoint of his 2007 BMW and wallet early Friday morning on Midway Avenue near Bailey Avenue were later arrested in Amherst after using the victim's credit cards at Walmart, according to Buffalo police.

Northeast District police said the trio was apprehended at the Walmart on Sheridan Drive. The BMW was recovered on East Amherst Street not far from Bailey, police said.

Chaka Chapman, 17, of Princeton Avenue; Jabral J. Buchanan, 20, of East Amherst Street, and Dequan Sanders, 18, of Parkridge Avenue, were each charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.