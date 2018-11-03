Cheektowaga police release surveillance images of arson suspects

Cheektowaga police are trying to identify individuals involved in two attempted arsons in recent days at an East Delavan Avenue convenience store.

In both attempts to set fire to the Eggert Express, 1558 East Delavan, fuses to Molotov cocktails were extinguished before the devices could ignite, police said.

The first incident occurred at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 27. A man is seen on a surveillance camera throwing the explosive at the store's window, which broke, but cardboard backing caused the bottle to bounce onto the sidewalk. A tenant extinguished the wick before fuel could ignite, police said.

The second incident occurred at 11 p.m. Thursday. Again a man is recorded throwing a Molotov cocktail through an open door as the owners were cleaning up. The wick, police said, was quickly extinguished.

In making an appeal for help, police asked that anyone who can identify the individuals contact the department's detective bureau, 686-3505 ,or Detective Michael Striejewske, 686-3969 or MStriejewske@CPDNY.ORG .