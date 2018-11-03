Share this article

print logo
Cheektowaga police released this image from a surveillance camera of a suspected arsonist. (Provided by Cheektowaga Police Department)

Cheektowaga police release surveillance images of arson suspects

| Published | Updated

Cheektowaga police are trying to identify individuals involved in two attempted arsons in recent days at an East Delavan Avenue convenience store.

In both attempts to set fire to the Eggert Express, 1558 East Delavan, fuses to Molotov cocktails were extinguished before the devices could ignite, police said.

The first incident occurred at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 27. A man is seen on a surveillance camera throwing the explosive at the store's window, which broke, but cardboard backing caused the bottle to bounce onto the sidewalk. A tenant extinguished the wick before fuel could ignite, police said.

The second incident occurred at 11 p.m. Thursday. Again a man is recorded throwing a Molotov cocktail through an open door as the owners were cleaning up. The wick, police said, was quickly extinguished.

In making an appeal for help, police asked that anyone who can identify the individuals contact the department's detective bureau, 686-3505 ,or Detective Michael Striejewske, 686-3969 or MStriejewske@CPDNY.ORG . 

Most recent image of unknown man attempting to set fire at Cheektowaga convenience store.

Surveillance image of man preparing to try and set Eggert Express on fire Oct. 27

Lou Michel – Lou Michel is the main crime reporter for The Buffalo News and co-author of the best-seller, "American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing." He has received numerous state and national journalism awards.
There are no comments - be the first to comment