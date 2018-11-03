St. Francis earns title game crack at Canisius

St. Francis will get another crack at Canisius, the defending Monsignor Martin Association football champion.

Xzavier Janczylik, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior, scored three second-half touchdowns, bringing the Red Raiders from a seven-point second half deficit to a 42-29 victory in a Division A semifinal at St. Joe’s on Saturday. By winning, St. Francis earned a berth opposite Canisius in next Saturday’s championship game at UB Stadium. The triumph avenged a 43-41 loss to the St. Joe's last month.

St. Francis (5-6) has lost the last four meetings to Canisius.

However, the last time they met, Canisius squeezed out a 25-22 victory on the strength of three field goals by Tristian Vandenberg and a fourth-down stand in the final minute.

That was two weeks ago, on Oct. 20, and the Raiders are spoiling for the rematch.

"We’re totally healthy, now we just have to take care of business. That’s all," said St. Francis coach Jerry Smith.

After ties at 7, 14 and 22, St. Joe’s took a 29-22 lead on a 16-yard run by junior quarterback Micah Brown.

That’s when the speedy Janczylik took over. He scored on an 81-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jake Ritts. Ritts’ pass to Antonio Corsi for the two-point conversion put the Raiders in front, 30-29.

Before it was over Janczylik scored on runs of 49 and 77 yards to wrap up the victory. He ended up with 134 yards rushing, 80 receiving yards. Ritts passed for two TDs and scored on a quarterback sneak for another.

Vannie Browning was the defensive star for St. Francis with three interceptions and a 50-yard fumble return for the game’s first score.

Three of the St. Francis losses were to out-of-state teams and another was to Aquinas of Rochester.

Eden, Lake Shore in v-ball final

Eden has won 21 sectional Class B boys volleyball titles since 1987 and Lake Shore has won six, but none since 2012. They will play Tuesday at Lackawanna in the Class B-II championship after their semifinal victories on Saturday at Lackawanna.

Nate Lockwood (15 kills and nine blocks) and Cole Wishman (15 kills) led the Eagles’ sweep over Maryvale (25-21, 25-21, 25-19) on Saturday. Zach Evans had 43 assists.

"My seniors (Lockwood and Wishman) and my junior setter (Evans) have been with us for three years. They lead our offense," said Lake Shore coach John Coyle."

Eden swept Starpoint, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 as sophomore outside hitter Jake Basinski had nine kills, two aces and two blocks and the other outside hitter, senior Tome Filkov, had 11 kills and three aces.

"We know it's going to get tougher from here on," said Eden coach Robert Pearce. "If we keep a good workmanlike approach, we’re going to be in good shape. We’ve been working on our offense, adding a few more wrinkles, just moving some guys around a little bit."

Hamburg and Grand Island, who have competed against larger schools all season, will fight it out for the A-II title on Tuesday at Lackawanna.

Hamburg, which competed in ECIC I with Class AA teams all season, outlasted ninth-ranked West Seneca West behind a standout defensive performance by Jake Cousins, who had 26 blocks. The Bulldogs won the fifth tiebreaker, 15-11, after West Seneca West had twice tied the match winning the second and fourth sets.

Grand Island, playing in the Niagara Frontier League where Class AA Lockport is king, survived a tough second set against North Tonawanda to win its semifinal, 25-9, 26-24, 25-14, as Dylan Russo came up with 18 digs and Billy Weiberg had 11 kills.