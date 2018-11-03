Francina Spoth, Jeffery Zeplowitz in unplanned race for Amherst town clerk

Jeffery Zeplowitz calls himself the underdog in his campaign against Francina Spoth for Amherst town clerk.

The Republican faces a foe who served on the Town Board and the Williamsville School Board, enjoys a steep Democratic enrollment advantage in the town and has outraised Zeplowitz by 2 to 1.

But Zeplowitz gained an edge of his own when he filed a legal challenge that led to Spoth's removal from the Democratic line on the ballot.

Spoth retains the Conservative Party line, though it will be harder to find her on the ballot.

"I really feel that an injustice was done to Amherst voters," said Spoth, who still professed confidence in Tuesday's outcome.

The candidates are vying to replace Marjory Jaeger in a position that initially wasn't up for election this year. Spoth emphasizes her public and private sector experience and her work over the past three years in Town Hall. Zeplowitz points to his extensive constituent work as an aide to state legislators and his fresh point of view as a first-time candidate for office.

"While you do have to run for this office, I don't consider it a political office and I would treat it as such," Zeplowitz said.

The town clerk oversees much of the bread-and-butter work of Amherst government: Collecting taxes, granting marriage licenses, issuing birth and death certificates and responding to requests for public information.

Jaeger announced in September that she was resigning to take a job with the University at Buffalo. Deputy Town Clerk Kathy Cooper has filled the position on an interim basis.

The resignation sparked a scramble for prospective candidates and the political parties in Amherst, leading to the condensed, two-month contest between two people with well-known names in the town.

Zeplowitz, 49, is a Williamsville South High School graduate who earned a history degree from SUNY Buffalo State. He's worked for years as a legislative aide to Republican lawmakers in Albany. He also worked for about five years for the polling and survey firm founded by his father, Barry, before starting his own firm this past spring.

Zeplowitz's mother, Penny, served four years on the Town Board, but this is his first run for office. Zeplowitz said his experience with the State Legislature and in the private sector qualify him to serve as town clerk.

He's proposed a handful of changes that he would put in place if elected, including holding office hours in various community locations outside the Amherst Municipal Building and boosting the office's presence on social media. He also is seeking permission to grant the town's veterans, and its Gold Star mothers, discounts on town services they use.

Zeplowitz has criticized Spoth for her votes as a Town Board member to approve raises for town officials, to create a new position in the Supervisor's Office and to approve a 2019 budget that exceeds the state tax cap.

"I just think I would have an independent voice as the town clerk," he said.

Spoth responds that the town clerk is not a voting member of the Town Board. She said Zeplowitz is trying to avoid a discussion of the clerk's duties and of the candidates' respective qualifications.

Spoth, 55, is, like Zeplowitz, a graduate of Williamsville South and Buffalo State. She also earned a master's degree from UB. She married into the Spoth family, which goes back generations in the town and has operated a farm and store in Amherst for decades. She is not part of the ownership of that property, she said.

Spoth worked for years as the manager of a large adult day care center. She currently works in research and marketing.

Spoth served as a Williamsville School Board member for six years. She twice ran unsuccessfully for Erie County Legislature, first as a Republican and then as a Democrat. She was elected to the Town Board in 2015 and was named deputy supervisor in January.

Spoth said she has extensive experience managing a large staff and dealing with financial matters, two important responsibilities of the town clerk. She serves as the Town Board's liaison to the clerk's office and said she wants to improve its interactions with the public.

"It does need to be a more friendly and open-type environment," Spoth said.

Zeplowitz has raised $9,400 since entering the race, about half the $18,500 that Spoth has taken in, according to campaign disclosure reports. That extra money allows Spoth to send more mailers, buy more lawn signs for her supporters and pay for an upcoming robocall.

Democrats have an edge of 41 percent to 32 percent among registered voters in the town, state records show, with another 20 percent unaffiliated with any party.

Spoth, however, lost the Democratic ballot line after Republicans successfully argued in a court filing that local Democrats improperly nominated her for the position. Zeplowitz said it's simply a matter of following state election law, as the Republicans did and as the Conservatives did.

Spoth called the provision that invalidated her nomination "a bogus technicality."

Both candidates say, if elected, they would serve full-time in the position, which paid $82,000 this year.

One candidate, or both, may do it all over again next year. This race is to fill the final year of Jaeger's term, and the clerk's job is on the ballot next November for a full four-year term.