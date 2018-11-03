RUTSKI, Walter F.

RUTSKI - Walter F. November 2, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest companion of Elaine Bowman and her children Gregory and Diana. Cherished father of Michael (Mary), Christopher, Andrew (Sarah) and Matthew. Loving grandfather of Joshua, Caitlyn, Leslie, Kenneth, Samantha and Ashley and soon-to-be Rutski grandbaby number seven. Great-grandfather of Ella Grace, Elliana, Hunter, Ian and Makenzie. Walter also leaves many loving relatives in Poland. Funeral Services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME 2510 Union Rd. Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) Monday at 8:30 AM and in St. Gabriel's R.C. Church at 9 AM. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Matt Urban Hope Center, 385 Paderewski Dr., Buffalo, NY 14212. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com