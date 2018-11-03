RETTEW, Richard D.

RETTEW - Richard D. October 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Salyerds) Rettew; dearest father of David (Robin) Rettew, Jane (Steve) Pulley, Paul (Nancy) Rettew, Carol Rettew and the late Elizabeth Rettew; loving grandfather of Kate (Luke) Stotz, Robert Rettew, Ben (Jessica) Pulley, Samuel Rettew, Emily Pulley and Daniel (Katy) Pulley; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Richard was a former pastor of Lancaster Presbyterian Church. The family will be present at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 5461 Broadway, Lancaster on Monday from 10:30 AM-11:00 AM with A Celebration of Life and Resurrection to follow at 11 AM. Interment private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com