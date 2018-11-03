RADOS, Apolonia L. "Pauline"

RADOS - Apolonia L. "Pauline"

Age 94, of Orchard Park, died Sunday, October 28, 2018, at the home of her daughter in Clifton, Virginia. She was predeceased by her late husband Roman H. Rados. Survived by daughters Patricia Ann Bernard (Jeffrey J. Zernentsch), Barbara Jane Doughty (the late David) and Deborah JoAnne Hultman (William). Also survived by grandchildren Paula Mann, Traci Ann Saeli (Frank), Douglas David Doughty (Leighann), the late Debra Renee Wofford (Randy), Nicolette Michelle Heckel (Scott), Vincent M. Peters (Bryana), Kristina Casillo-Collins (Kenneth) and Lisa Renee Casillo (Brian Miller). Survived by 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, 6575 Quaker Street, Orchard Park, New York 14127, on Sunday, November 4, 2018, from 4 until 8 PM. Prayers Monday from the Funeral Home, 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, New York 14127. A private family Burial Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Orchard Park. Please make donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com