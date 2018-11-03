Queens man gets six months for role in multi-state prostitution ring

A Queens man who was part of a multi-state prostitution business that operated across the eastern United States, including in the Tonawandas, was sentenced Friday to serve six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

LiangLiang Guo, 32, was convicted of conspiracy to use interstate facilities to promote prostitution and transporting individuals in interstate commerce with the intent that such individuals would engage in prostitution,.

Guo and two co-defendants sent female victims to cities across the eastern U.S. to engage in commercial sex acts, authorities said. Guo's co-defendants posted advertisements on a website to set up meetings between clients and prostitutes in the Tonawandas and elsewhere. Guo drove the women to hotels to engage in commercial sex acts, and he collected the proceeds and provided them to a co-defendant.