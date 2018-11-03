Share this article

print logo

Queens man gets six months for role in multi-state prostitution ring

| Published | Updated

A Queens man who was part of a multi-state prostitution business that operated across the eastern United States, including in the Tonawandas, was sentenced Friday to serve six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

LiangLiang Guo, 32, was convicted of conspiracy to use interstate facilities to promote prostitution and transporting individuals in interstate commerce with the intent that such individuals would engage in prostitution,.

Guo and two co-defendants sent female victims to cities across the eastern U.S. to engage in commercial sex acts, authorities said. Guo's co-defendants posted advertisements on a website to set up meetings between clients and prostitutes in the Tonawandas and elsewhere. Guo drove the women to hotels to engage in commercial sex acts, and he collected the proceeds and provided them to a co-defendant.

Story topics: / / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment