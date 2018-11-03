Pregame primer: 5 things to watch when Bills host Bears

Everything you need to know, plus what I’ll be watching for Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Chicago Bears.

TV: Fox. Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst).

Radio: Bills Radio Network. Buffalo-WGR 550 AM; Toronto-Fan 590 AM; Rochester-WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM; Syracuse-WTKW 99.5 FM and WTKV 105.5 FM. Announcers: John Murphy (play-by-play), Mark Kelso (color analyst).

Series history: Bears lead, 7-5. Chicago hasn't played in Buffalo since 2002. The Bears' last "road" game against the Bills took place in Toronto in 2010.

Bills injury report: Out: QB Josh Allen (elbow), DE Trent Murphy (knee), QB Derek Anderson (concussion), LB Tremaine Edmunds (concussion). Bears injury report: Out: TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), G Kyle Long (foot). Questionable: LB Khalil Mack (ankle), DT Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson II (groin).

Point spread: The Bills are 10-point underdogs at footballlocks.com.

Did you know? The Bills had 10 players catch a pass in Week 8 against the Patriots. That's tied for the most in a single game in franchise history.

Next up: The Bills head to the Big Apple (actually New Jersey) to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.

Here are five things to watch against the Bears:

1. The Nathan Peterman Experience. The Bills downgraded Derek Anderson to out on Saturday after he did not practice all week because of a concussion, meaning it's Peterman's time. Watching him is compelling in the same way as a car crash. Just when you think he couldn’t possibly throw another interception, he does. Will that continue, or can Peterman show the Bills were right and the world was wrong by proving he’s a capable NFL quarterback? Either answer will be fascinating to watch.

2. Does Terrelle Pryor make an impact? Brandon Beane made a move this week to address the team’s horrid situation at wide receiver by signing Pryor, who has bounced around a bit after a 1,000-yard season with Cleveland in 2016. Pryor has impressed the Bills with his football acumen. It won’t be a surprise if he sees a fair amount of playing time. It’s a good opportunity for Pryor to re-establish himself as a starting-caliber wide receiver, which is something the Bills need.

3. Is Julian Stanford ready to fill in for Tremaine Edmunds? The Bills were impressed with the way Stanford stepped up after Edmunds got hurt last week against New England. Edmunds was ruled out Saturday after he did not practice all week because of a concussion. That mean a full week of practice reps for Stanford, who is in his first season with the Bills. Edmunds has flashed at times this season, but the first-round rookie also had his fair share of struggles, so it’s not a stretch to think Stanford can step in for a week.

4. Can linebacker Matt Milano continue to make big plays? Milano has three fumble recoveries through eight games. His next one will be the most for a Bills defender since Bruce Smith had four in 1985. If Edmunds can't play, Milano will be counted on even more to have a strong game. The Bears have a good tight end in Trey Burton and an excellent pass-catching running back in Tarik Cohen, so Milano will be challenged in every aspect.

5. How does Colton Schmidt do? The Bills made a change to their special teams, placing punter Corey Bojorquez on injured reserve and bringing back Colton Schmidt. Bojorquez struggled last week against the Patriots, perhaps prompting the move. It was a mild surprise that the Bills moved on from Schmidt in the first place, given that he had a net average of 40.5 yards last year.