Post Time: Enable pulls off Arc-Turf double at Breeders' Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — European filly Enable pulled off the first ever Arc d'Triomphe-Breeders' Cup Turf double in the same racing season late Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs.

Peter Miller became the first trainer to win two back-to-back Breeders' Cup races with two different horses when Roy H won the Sprint, three races after Stormy Liberal won the Turf Sprint.

Here’s a capsule look at the eight Breeders’ Cup (BC) races leading up to the Classic on Saturday:

Filly and Mare Sprint: Shamrock Rose ($53.80) kicked off the nine BC races with an upset victory for trainer Mark Casse. Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. rode the winner who paid $21.40 to place and $11.20 to show. She nipped Chalon in a photo finish and Anonymity rounded out a $1 trifecta that paid $6,121.

Turf Sprint: In a tight stretch duel, Stormy Liberal ($16) defended his title over the favorite World of Trouble. Trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, the son of Stormy Atlantic paid $6.40 to place and $4 to show. Disco Partner finished third.

Dirt Mile: Second choice City of Light ($7.20) cruised to a 2 3/4-length victory over a late closing Seeking the Soul in the $1 million race. It was Mike McCarthy’s first BC win and Javier Castellano was in the irons. The win returned his backers $4.20 to place and $3.20 to show. Bravazo finished third for D. Wayne Lukas.

Filly and Mare Turf: Sistercharlie ($8.60) gave Chad Brown his second training win on the weekend in the $2 million race by a neck over favorite Wild Illusion. Hall of Famer Johnny Velazquez was aboard the filly winning her third straight and paid $4.20 for place and $3.40 for show. Front running A Raving Beauty faded to third.

Sprint: Last year’s winner Roy H ($7.40) repeated his victory at Del Mar with a huge move at the top of the stretch to win the $2 million Sprint. Trainer Peter Miller won his second race of the day. Paco Lopez was aboard for his first ever BC win. Roy H paid $4 to place and $2.60 to show. Whitmore was beaten 3 1/4-lengths for second and race favorite Imperial Hint completed the trifecta.

Mile: Euro invader Expert Eye ($13.80) used Lasix for the first time and won the $2 million race for trainer Sir Michael Stoute. Jockey Frankie Dettori guided his mount with a strong closing move to defeat second-place finisher Catapult. The winner returned $7 to place and $4.60 to show. Pace setter Analyze It finished third.

Distaff: Monomoy Girl ($5.60) returned to the scene of her Kentucky Oaks win in May to take the $2 million race. Florent Geroux was aboard the winner for trainer Brad Cox. She paid $3.40 for second and $3 for show defeating second place Wow Cat by a length. Midnight Bisou, the Cotillion winner, finished third.

Turf: Super filly Enable ($3.60) was six wide around the top of the stretch and became the first ever Arc winner to win the Turf. Frankie Dettori won his second race of the day and 14th career Breeders' Cup race. Trainer John Gosden trained the 4-year-old winning her ninth straight race. She paid $3 to place and $2.60 to show. Magical (IRE) finished second and Sadler's Joy filled out the trifecta.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.