Post Time: Accelerate ends trainer’s long Breeders’ Cup skid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the late afternoon sunshine pierced through the iconic Twin Spires on a racetrack where a Triple Crown winner crossed the wire first earlier in May, a major drought was broken in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

After 44 straight losses in Breeders’ Cup races, trainer John Sadler finally broke the drought when Accelerate took home the $6 million Classic in front of 70,423 race fans.

Accelerate, the 5-year-old son of Lookin at Lucky, stormed home as the Churchill Downs crowd roared their approval on a crisp, autumn day in Louisville.

Sadler lost three races on Saturday’s undercard adding to his Cup futility, but his big chestnut came through to deliver his first ever Breeders’ Cup win. He lost earlier in the day with Selcourt (Filly and Mare Sprint), favorite Catalina Cruiser (Dirt Mile) and Catapult (Mile).

The No. 1-ranked horse in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) top ten excited those attending the 35th Breeders’ Cup world championships held in Louisville for a record-tying ninth time.

The Classic win added $3.3 million to the winner’s coffers, stretching his career earnings to $5,792,480. Accelerate completed the mile-and-a-quarter trek in 2:02.93, winning for the fourth time in five starts at the classic distance.

Accelerate, the top choice on the board at post time, returned $7.40 to his backers for the win, $6 to place and $4.40 to show. Gunnevera, the gutsy 4-year-old based out of Gulfstream Park, finished second a length back and paid $21.80 for place and $11.80 to show. Thunder Snow paid $8 to show and completed a $2 trifecta that paid $3,226.20.

The chestnut swept the three big races, the Santa Anita Handicap, the Gold Cup and the Pacific Classic, and added a fourth Grade 1 out west when he won the Awesome Again in his final prep for the Classic.

He came into the race third off the form cycle, typically when a horse is at his peak after getting a break after his Gold Cup win in May.

The drought was broken from post No. 14, and Sadler thought the outside post was to his horse’s advantage. “We thought that post might be a bonus on the outside,” said Sadler. “He never got in trouble and never had anything in front of him. He just stayed a little wide and won the race.”

Jockey Joel Rosario won his first Classic aboard Accelerate and the ninth Breeders Cup race of his career. Rosario won three Breeders’ Cup races over the weekend. “That was about as good as it gets,” said Rosario. “That horse is simply unbelievable. It was a great performance. He has so much heart.”

Sadler commented on his relationship with Rosario. “I have a long history with him. When he came to Southern California I put him on his first winner. We won a lot of big races together and I’m really happy for him. Joel rode him perfectly. He did such a good job, kept him clear,” said Sadler.

Second-place finisher Gunnevera proved once again to be a late finisher that crashes the exotics, creating huge payouts. He completed a $2 exacta that paid $261.60 and gave trainer Antonio Sano another big finish, making up seven spots from the top of the stretch.

Sano will rest him up before heading back to his home track and the Pegasus World Cup Invitational in January, a race that the Gulfstream-based trainer would savor. “We’ll go home, rest, then right to the Pegasus,” said Sano in the paddock tunnel after the race.

Gunnevera jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. tried in vain to get his horse to the winner, but ran out of track. The fast early fractions set by Mendelssohn of 22.68 and 46.46 gave the son of Dialed In his best chance at victory.

“I got a perfect trip, I can’t complain. I just got beat by a nice horse,” said Ortiz, Jr.

Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow avenged a last place Kentucky Derby finish here last year with a third-place effort to round out the trifecta at odds of 15-1.

Bill Mott-trained Yoshida finished fourth making a late run from 13th place on the far turn to complete the superfecta. Jose Ortiz was pleased with his horse’s finish in only his second career race on dirt.

“I followed Gunnevera all the way around,” said Ortiz. “I thought I could win the race when I went to the clear by the quarter pole. Then I saw Gunnevera came back and beat me. I passed him and he came back. It took him a while to get going, but when he did, he was really moving.”

The win puts him squarely in the middle of the Horse of the Year conversation in a year where Justify won the 13th Triple Crown in history, but retired after winning the Belmont Stakes.

Accelerate’s resume and win in the Classic could tighten the vote decided by members of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, Daily Racing Form and NTRA.

It should make for a very interesting Horse of the Year vote to be announced at the Eclipse Awards late in January.

“That’s for the sportswriters,” said Sadler. “To me he’s the Horse of the Year, no doubt. He’s won all those great races.”

What’s in store next is the Pegasus, which could be full of older stars, including Distaff winner Monomoy Girl. Owner Sol Kumin said the connections would “take a hard look” at running the likely 3-year-old filly champion in the January race.

The race will likely be Accelerate’s swan song, similar to Gun Runner in 2018. Others that could join Gunnevera and Accelerate include Dirt Mile winner City of Light, Audible and a number of this year’s 3-year-old crop.

The best is yet to come, indeed.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.