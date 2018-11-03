Orchard Park, Niagara Wheatfield find their way, capture girls volleyball titles

The moment almost swallowed up a young Orchard Park girls volleyball team. It came close to gobbling up Niagara Wheatfield, too.

But with Section VI championships there for the taking, OP and NW each raised its level of play and earned the right to fight another day in the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association tournament.

Orchard Park and Niagara Wheatfield did it Saturday night at Daemen College.

The Quakers spotted four-time defending champion Clarence a two-set to none lead and were within four points of defeat only to rally for a wild 13-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 triumph in the Class AA final. When senior captain Kate Hennessey’s hit touched the floor, that clinched Orchard Park’s first sectional title since 2012 and fourth in its history.

“At first everyone was playing down, everyone was nervous,” OP junior Abby Ryan said. “Once we got our rhythm going there’s no stopping us. ... We came together and finished.”

In the nightcap, before a loud contingent of Williamsville South fans playing roughly two miles away from its school, Niagara Wheatfield’s veteran lineup kept its composure and seized control for good in the final set to capture the program’s first Section VI title. The Falcons soared to the Class A crown by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 17-25, 25-14.

“It feels amazing,” senior Danielle Brochey said. “It’s definitely the highest point of my volleyball playing career doing something our school had never done before. To do it with my teammates after I’ve been playing with them so long is one of the best things.”

Both champions return to action at Webster Thomas on Friday against Rochester-area counterparts in the Far West Regionals.

Orchard Park hopes to get off to a quicker start than it did Saturday.

There were points in the Class AA final where key elements of the Quakers’ game seemed to have abandoned them at the worst possible time. Yet, they kept fighting, pressing on through their own struggles until finding their way.

Ryan was one of the players who led OP’s big finish Saturday, overcoming a few errors of her own early in the match to finish with 21 kills, nine digs and one block.

Ryan had four kills during the third set, most of them coming in the middle of it to prevent Clarence from running away like it had the first two sets. Trailing 21-16, the Quakers dug in their heels and started their comeback. Three hitting errors and an Ashley Dogal kill tied it for OP. Behind the fifth of six straight service points from Summer Harris, the Quakers took the lead for good.

A Ryan kill early in the fourth set enabled OP to get a jump on Clarence. With Harris serving, the Quakers went on a run to give themselves a little distance as she served up four straight points to stake OP to a 15-8 lead. Later, Ryan and Hannah Rauh combined on a block to make it 20-14. Hennessy (10 kills, 10 digs, three blocks, two aces) closed out the set with a kill to force the winner-take-all fifth and deciding set.

With Hennessy serving, the Quakers bolted to a 4-0 lead. Still the fifth set was one befitting a match between the top-two ranked large schools in the area with No. 1 OP clinging to a 13-12 lead. It then went on a 7-2 run to seize control with Ryan notching two kills.

Dogal finished with seven blocks and six kills, while Sarah Lucas had 32 assists for the winners.

“I guess we were just a little too jacked up at the start,” Quakers coach Greg Lardo said. “Clarence the four-time defending Section VI champion, the moment was a little too much for them at the beginning. Even game three, the game we won, we didn’t play our best. It was a nice team win. We haven’t had a lot of those. We usually rely on our two big outside hitters (Ryan and Hennessy) and they made us look normal. We never got on a smooth run but we were getting to balls. We did enough to come out on top.”

Enough to end an era in which Clarence went from finally capturing that elusive first Section VI championship to earning the right to be considered one of the top programs in the area.

“Orchard Park dug in a little and we let them off the hook with some poor serving,” Red Devils coach Mike Meyer said.

In Class A, the returnees from last year’s Niagara Wheatfield crew that lost in the sectional final weren’t to be denied on this night.

Brochey’s kill broke an 8-8 knot in the final set and sparked an 8-1 run that enabled the Falcons to seize control for good. Brochey had two kills during the run, classmate Jenna Sonnenberg (31 digs) had one, while more points were scored off blocks by seniors Le’Gary Jackson and Mackenzie Franks.

Brochey had six of her 26 kills for the match in the final set. She also had 26 digs to lead the Falcons defense. Franks had 23 digs and 16 assists.

“I’m so happy for the girls,” NW coach Brandi Cochran said. “I wanted it for them. It was a little nerve racking. I knew this South team was such a strong team. ... My team, they found a way to stick it out and I’m so proud of them.”