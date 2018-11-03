Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's Games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Nashville Predators. Extended franchise record with 6-0 start on the road. (1)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning. Fast to pull the trigger on Gourde extension for six years, $31 million. (4)

3. Winnipeg Jets. Laine snaps five-game drought with four goals in two games in Finland. (5)

4. Colorado Avalanche. Monster numbers: MacKinnon up to 11 goals, 21 points in 14 games. (3)

5. Vancouver Canucks. Nine goals in nine games for Pettersson, who is making Calder race an early runaway. (13)

6. Minnesota Wild. Dubnyk running at .937 clip in net, behind only Preds' Rinne among NHL starters. (10)

7. Pittsburgh Penguins. Created Star of David jersey patch, held somber pregame ceremony to honor Tree of Life victims. (7)

8. Toronto Maple Leafs. Offense disappears without Matthews. (2)

9. Boston Bruins. Made decisive move by sending struggling Donato back to AHL. (6)

10. Calgary Flames. Impressive to beat Leafs, Sabres, Avs in four-day stretch. (23)

11. Montreal Canadiens. Domi, Armia score two seconds apart to set NHL record, clinch win over Caps. (16)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

12. Carolina Hurricanes. Lead league with average of 42 shots per game. (9)

13. Edmonton Oilers. Tough Monday-Tuesday roadie: Visit Caps and Bolts. (21)

14. Washington Capitals. Have alternated loss-win for seven-game stretch. (11)

15. San Jose Sharks. Should make move with nine home games in November. (12)

16. Chicago Blackhawks. Gave up 17 goals in 0-3-1 stretch. (8)

17. New York Islanders. Lehner sidelined with undisclosed strain. (24)

18. Arizona Coyotes. First team with short-handed goal in four straight games since '11-12 Devils. (26)

19. Columbus Blue Jackets. Panarin Sweepstakes will be talk of the NHL in the coming months. (14)

20. Dallas Stars. Klingberg off to strong start on Norris quest. (17)

21. Buffalo Sabres. Time to start using Dahlin over Ristolainen in OT. (15)

22. Ottawa Senators. Even without Karlsson, much better than pundits expected. (22)

23. Philadelphia Flyers. Won first two games of Western roadie. (25)

24. New Jersey Devils. Only two goals for Hall in first 10 games. (20)

25. Vegas Golden Knights. Karlsson on 19-goal pace after 43 last year. (18)

26. Anaheim Ducks. Seven straight losses after 5-1 start. (19)

27. St. Louis Blues. Need to make push on current seven-game homestand. (28)

28. Detroit Red Wings. Are 4-2 after 0-5-2 start. (31)

29. New York Rangers. First team in NHL history to win back-to-back games after yielding tying goal in final minute. (29)

30. Florida Panthers. Luongo returns with 32-save win over Jets in Finland. (27)

31. Los Angeles Kings. Last overall, minus-20 goal differential in 12 games. (30)