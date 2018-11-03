NFL power rankings: Week 9

1. Los Angeles Rams (8-0).

Undefeated through eight games for the second time in franchise history. (Previous: 1)

2. New England Patriots (6-2).

Looking for 10th consecutive victory at home. (2)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (7-1).

Patrick Mahomes has thrown four TD passes in three consecutive games. (3)

4. New Orleans Saints (6-1).

Drew Brees has been sacked just nine times. (4)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2-1).

James Conner is the first running back in franchise history with multiple rushing TDs in three consecutive games. (5)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-2).

On a four-game winning streak. (6)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3).

A.J. Green leads the league with 14 red-zone targets. (9)

8. Houston Texans (5-3).

Demaryius Thomas faces his former team just five days after being traded. (11)

9. Chicago Bears (4-3).

In first place in the division through Week 8 for the first time since 2012. (12)

10. Washington Redskins (5-2).

Off to their best start since 2008. (13)

11. Carolina Panthers (5-2).

Cam Newton has multiple passing TDs in six consecutive games. (14)

12. Philadelphia Eagles (4-4).

Carson Wentz has a 115.0 passer rating or better in four straight games. (15)

13. Minnesota Vikings (4-3-1).

Adam Thielen has surpassed 100 receiving yards in eight consecutive games, tying Calvin Johnson’s NFL record. (7)

14. Green Bay Packers (3-3-1).

Aaron Rodgers’ Packers beat Tom Brady’s Patriots in their lone previous head-to-head meeting in 2014. (8)

15. Seattle Seahawks (4-3).

Have won four of last five. (16)

16. Baltimore Ravens (4-4).

No. 1 in the NFL in total defense. (10)

17. Atlanta Falcons (3-4).

Have a five-game winning streak against Washington. (17)

18. Denver Broncos (3-5).

Bradley Chubb was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. (18)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4).

Allowing an average of 33.3 points per game, most in the league. (19)

20. Detroit Lions (3-4).

Kerryon Johnson is averaging 6.4 yards per carry, second-best in the NFL. (20)

21. Miami Dolphins (4-4).

Brock Osweiler wants to keep the starting job, and he will for at least this week. (21)

22. Dallas Cowboys (3-4).

Amari Cooper had the bye week to try to learn a new offense. (22)

23. Indianapolis Colts (3-5).

Quenton Nelson is the first guard in NFL history to be named Rookie of the Month. (24)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-5).

Jags' running backs have not combined for a 100-yard rushing game this season. (23)

25. New York Jets (3-5).

Worst red-zone offense in the league. (25)

26. Tennessee Titans (3-4).

Dion Lewis a better lead back than Derrick Henry? (26)

27. Cleveland Browns (2-5-1).

Myles Garrett has eight sacks, tied for most in the AFC. (27)

28).New York Giants (1-7).

Eli Manning has been sacked 31 times. His career high in a season is 39. (28)

29. Arizona Cardinals (2-6).

Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson found success under interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. (32)

30. San Francisco 49ers (2-7).

Third-string QB Nick Mullens had as many TD passes in his first career start as the Bills have all season. (31)

31. Buffalo Bills (2-6).

Nathan Peterman has 10 INTs in 84 career pass attempts, including playoffs. (29)

32. Oakland Raiders (1-7).

Jon Gruden, man. Wow. (30)