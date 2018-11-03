My View: The terror of Kristallnacht and lives changed forever

By Ruth Lansing

The destruction of synagogues, Jewish homes and businesses in Germany, and the arrest of Jewish men on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, came to be known as Kristallnacht — the Night of the Broken Glass. It happened three days before my 20th birthday.

The assassination of a German diplomat by a 17-year-old German-born Polish Jew provided the pretext for these attacks by the Nazis. Kristallnacht was the turning point for Jews in Germany. Hitler finally had the excuse he had been waiting for to wage a campaign of terror against the Jews.

I was staying with a family in Düsseldorf, Germany. The first indication of the impending horror was a howling mob that gathered in front of the house. This was followed by the sound of breaking glass and the terrifying crash of a door being kicked in.

Four or five men entered, seeking to avenge the crime in Paris. They proceeded to throw out everything they could lay their hands on: furniture, crystal, china, silver, clothes, even a piano. Everything was hurled through the shattered, second-floor windows to the approval of the crowd below.

No sooner had they left when two stormtroopers appeared and arrested my host. The way they barked orders made me think they were going to shoot him on the spot. Instead he was dragged off to a concentration camp, together with thousands of other Jewish men, including my sister's husband and his brother.

I don't know what possessed me, but I went into the street to see whether anything could be salvaged, only to be driven back by the jeering mob. One young girl threw a scarf at me and suggested I hang myself with it. Strangely enough, I saw no looting. After all, these were well-disciplined Germans, obeying orders. Either that, or shortly after the things reached the street there was nothing worth picking up.

I found out later they were not so reluctant to loot stores, which was much more lucrative. Later, on my way to the railway station, I saw flames and realized that our beautiful synagogue had been set on fire. I heard the laughter and the jeering of the crowd, as they found new victims.

My only thought now was to get home to my parents, who lived about an hour away. I thought we would have to flee the country immediately. In my panic I had completely forgotten there was no place to flee to. Almost all countries by now had closed their borders to the Jews, including the United States. For years, the United States regulated immigration by issuing quota numbers for each country, and by late 1938 the Germany-Austria quota was full. I applied for my quota number two weeks after my sister did, but didn't arrive in this country until 10 years after her.

After living through unspeakable horror and degradation, most of the Jewish men sent to the concentration camp were let go, except for those whose ashes were sent to their families. My sister and brother-in-law were among the fortunate ones to escape to the United States. My parents stayed behind and perished in Auschwitz, as did my oldest sister. She had fled to neighboring Holland years earlier, where she thought she would be safe. She was, until the Nazis overran Holland.

For those of us who thought we could wait out the Hitler era, Kristallnacht was a wake-up call. It warned those who could to get out of Germany. Unfortunately for most it was too late. Nobody could have foreseen the Final Solution.

P.S. After the war, I returned to Germany and attached to the U.S. Army as an Allied Civilian Employee, working at first in the Censorship Division and later as a translator at the Nuremberg trials. I left Germany for good in the fall of 1948, when my visa to the United States finally arrived.

Ruth Lansing was born two days after the Armistice that ended World War 1. She turns 100 on Nov. 13. Lansing lives in Williamsville.