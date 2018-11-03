MICHALSKI, Shawn W.

MICHALSKI - Shawn W. Of Williamsville, passed away on October 23, 2018, at the age of 46. Shawn is survived by his beloved son Jax Masen Michalski, who was the light of his life. He is also survived by his mother Linda Stewart of Warren, OH; brother Michael (Stephanie) Michalski of Lordstown, OH; sister Keri Lee Kondzich of Tennessee; uncle Kirt (Tina) Michalski; four nieces, three nephews, one great-nephew; and many friends who loved him. Shawn was preceded in death by his father David O. Michalski. A service to celebrate Shawn's life and share his memory with Jax will be held on Friday, November 16th, at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St. A Christian Service will take place at 5:00 p.m., with visitation immediately following until 8:00 p.m. Floral arrangements may be made through Mischler's Florist in Williamsville or Savilles in Orchard Park. Donations in Jax's name may be made through Bank of America at 6529 E. Quaker St. in Orchard Park.