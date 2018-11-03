Madison Penetrante wins Section VI gymnastics title; Williamsville South team sets record

Madison Penetrante’s path to the Section VI all-around gymnastics title took some uncommon twists and turns.

Already a state champion and Section VI all-around record-holder, the Williamsville North senior had never won an event at the sectional meet.

Until Friday night.

Penetrante took the all-around title and placed first in the floor exercise and beam events at the Section VI Championships in front of an estimated crowd of 500 at Kenmore West.

“I’m really excited. I’ve never won anything at sectionals before,” Penetrante said. “It shows that I’ve come really far and it was so fun with all my teammates on every single team.”

After placing third in the vault with a score of 9.425 and fifth in the uneven bars (9.150), Penetrante earned the highest score of the meet on the beam (9.650) and finished with a 9.6 in the floor exercise.

“I wasn’t even thinking about the score that I had to get, I was just focused on having a good time and doing my best on the floor,” Penetrante said. “I just love the floor, showing off my routine and all the dances is so fun.”

That was the mindset North coaches Torey Hirsch, Peter Sielski and Demi Xenos instructed Penetrante to take into the final event of her last sectional meet.

“We told her to go out and enjoy herself and everything will fall into place,” Hirsch said. “If she performs what she is capable of doing and enjoys it, so will the spectators and the judges.”

Penetrante set the Section VI all-around record (38.225) at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships in March on Long Island.

“She is capitalizing on a lifetime of gymnastics experience,” Hirsch said. “She’s a solid competitor and extremely consistent. Consistency is going to win out in the long run in the sport of gymnastics.

A sectional title is usually “kind of a stepping stone to the state championships,” Hirsch said. “Although for her, it’s something that she wanted to be able to do because she missed out on that opportunity. She won a state championship last year and backtracking to win sectionals helped solidify what she’s capable of doing, not only locally but at the state level.”

Williamsville South senior Gabi Gare, the previous all-around record-holder and a teammate of Penetrante’s at Stumpf’s Gymnastics Center, was the runner-up at sectionals with a score of 37.45. Gare placed second in the vault (9.45), second in the floor exercise (9.525), fourth in the beam (9.3) and fourth in the uneven bars (9.175).

Reilly Gruttadauria, a Williamsville South eighth-grader, won the uneven bars (9.6) and the vault (9.575) to place third all-around (36.925).

South won the team title with a Section VI-record score of 110.650, beating Frontier by 1.7 points. The previous record (110.5) was set by Lancaster in 2012.

“It’s such an honor in my senior year, it was great to do,” Gare said. “We worked very hard for this and everyone was really focused.”

“It’s a lot of hard work and these kids are very dedicated,” South coach Kurt Stumpf said. “Winning the section title is hard and breaking the record is even harder.”

Penetrante, Gare and Gruttadauria will be joined on the Section VI team for the NYSPHAA championships March 1-2 on Long Island by Lancaster’s Makenzie Castiglione (vault, bars, floor), Williamsville North’s Zoe Kyriakoupolos (bars, beam), Williamsville South’s Ava Schiff (bars, beam), and the Frontier trio of Cali Czarcinski (vault, beam), Lea Philarom (vault, floor) and Kayla Gleason (floor).

“We have a lot of potential,” said Gare, who helped Section VI finish second in the state meet last season. “There are a lot of great gymnasts in Section VI.”