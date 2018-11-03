Lackawanna may fill Leonard seat on Monday

The Lackawanna City Council may fill the seat vacated by 3rd Ward Councilman William R. Leonard on Monday during the next council session.

Leonard, who pleaded guilty Thursday to official misconduct for violating the city residency requirement, was ordered to resign by Erie County Judge James Bargnesi as part of a plea agreement.

Mayor Geoffrey M. Szymanski, in a letter to the council, expressed the importance of a timely appointment so the city can “continue to move forward. The sooner there is an appointment, the sooner we can return to normalcy," Szymanski stated.

In 2017-18, the 1st Ward seat was vacant for nearly three months after Mohamed T. Albanna was ousted by court order from the position he won during last November's election.