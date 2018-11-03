KUCEWICZ, Sigmund S. "Ziggy"

KUCEWICZ - Sigmund S. "Ziggy"

Of Depew, NY. November 1, 2018. Predeceased by his beloved wife Wanda J. (nee Kasprzak); loving father of Robert (Reita), Kathleen (late John) McDonald, Susan, Kenneth, James (Julie), Laurie (Gary) Erhardt, and Sigmund S., Jr. (Kellee); cherished grandfather of Matthew (Chelsey) and Jacqueline Kucewicz, Colleen McDonald, the late Seamus McDonald, Aubrey (R.J.) Witt, Allyson Kucewicz, Jesse Kucewicz, Ami (Dave) Jiang, Ryan (Brian) Kania, Julie (Eric) Tafelski, Kailin Kucewicz, Christopher Ferguson and Damon Hall; and proud great-grandfather to Tyler, Brayden, Bianca, Avery, Paisley, and Mason. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Tuesday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish 9:30. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM. Ziggy was a U.S. Naval veteran, co-founder of Ziggy & Zon's World, founding member of OLBS Church, and was past secretary of the Cheektowaga Democratic Party. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com