KONCZAL, Dennis Eugene

KONCZAL - Dennis Eugene Age 70, October 30, 2018 of Wildwood, FL and formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Husband of Bernadette (nee Czubaj) Konczal; father of late Mark, Paula (Dan) Dell'Isola, Douglas (Dawn), Michael Lojewski and Nicole Lojewski; grandfather of 6; son of the late Steven and Eleanor Konczal; brother of late James (Maureen); survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services were concluded in Wildwood, FL and a private church service will be held at later date. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.