Khalil Mack among Western New York's 'best players who got away'

Decades before Khalil Mack returned as a feared opponent, as he will when the Chicago Bears play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at New Era Field, long before the superstar linebacker set the NCAA record for forced fumbles at the University at Buffalo, way before he was even born, before the AFL-NFL merger and the first Super Bowl and a stadium was built in Orchard Park, there was Gerry Philbin.

Philbin, a defensive end, also starred at UB and signed with the New York Jets after being selected with the 19th overall pick in the third round of the 1964 AFL draft.

The Bills twice passed up the chance to take him, despite drafting defensive linemen with their first two picks, neither of whom ever played for the team. (Both selections, Carl Eller and Dick Evey, opted to play in the NFL, which at the time was widely considered the superior league. Philbin also was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, but couldn't resist the allure of New York City.)

Philbin played professionally for 11 seasons. He was twice named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press. He won Super Bowl III, one of the greatest upsets and defining moments in the history of the sport. He was inducted into the Jets Rings of Honor.

And, boy, did he enjoy returning to Buffalo.

“That was a vendetta,” Philbin, 77, said Friday from his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., “because the Buffalo Bills didn’t draft me and I didn’t really like the coach at the time, Lou Saban. I loved coming back to Buffalo and beating them. But they beat us a couple of times. … All in all, it was a great rivalry for me personally to go back and play the Buffalo Bills.”

Several top football players with ties to Western New York have played for the Bills: Shane Conlan, Mike Williams and Jeff Yeates to name a few. But many of the best have not. And while it’s unreasonable to expect any modern professional sports team to acquire all, or even most, of the top talent from its backyard, it’s fun to imagine what might have been.

Mack, a two-time All-Pro and the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was drafted fifth overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2014 – one selection after the Bills drafted Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins, now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mack, who was traded to the Bears in September for a package that included two first-round picks, sure would look good in a Bills uniform.

As would New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time All-Pro from Williamsville.

And Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern, an 11-year NFL veteran and Pro Bowler from Grand Island.

Those three active players are among the "25 best players who got away,” a list developed through Buffalo News research in consultation with John Boutet, the site and exhibit chairman for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, and Dick Gallagher, who coordinates the annual Western New York High School Football Awards Banquet. The list is divided into 15 first-teamers and 10 honorable mentions.

“You look at players that were born here that got away,” Boutet said, “and a lot of those players would have fit in very nicely with the Bills.”

“We’ve had over 160 people from Western New York that went on to play in the pros, most of them in the NFL,” Gallagher said. “It is amazing the talent that has come from this area. It’s very impressive. The top 10 or 15 jump out at you in a heartbeat.”

Philbin and Mack did not play here in high school but are considered sort of adopted sons, having played at UB before starring in the pros.

Running back James Starks, who played at Niagara Falls and UB before winning a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, is the only one on the list to play locally in high school and college.

Thirteen of the players appeared in at least one Super Bowl, including quarterback Ron Jaworski, from Lackawanna.

Eight were triumphant, including safety Mark Murphy, who won a ring as a player with the Washington Redskins and another in his current role as president and CEO of the Packers. Murphy was a sophomore in high school when his family moved to Clarence in 1970.

“I became a Bills fan very quickly,” Murphy told The Buffalo News earlier this season. “My father got season tickets in the upper deck, first row, right around the 50-yard line at what was Rich Stadium. We actually went to the very first game played there, a preseason game against the Redskins.”

Another player on the list, defensive tackle Jim McCusker, won the 1960 NFL championship with the Philadelphia Eagles just months after the Bills were founded, handing Vince Lombardi’s Packers their only postseason defeat. McCusker, a Jamestown native, died in 2015 at age 78.

McCusker and Don Bosseler, a Batavia native who played fullback for the Washington Redskins, are the only players on the list who were active players when the Bills were founded in 1960.

Five were All-Pros, including linebacker and Pine Valley graduate Bill Bergey, a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

“Back when I was in college in the late '60s,” Bergey said last week, “every time that I got a questionnaire from the NFL or some scout approached me or I got in touch with an NFL club in one way or another, I would always check it off, and believe it or not, I checked off 27 out of 28 teams, and the Buffalo Bills were the only team that never, ever approached me in any way.”

He chalks it up to somehow slipping through the cracks.

“It would have been the greatest thing in the world if I could have been drafted by the Buffalo Bills and played for my hometown team,” Bergey, now 73, said.

Fourteen were named to a Pro Bowl, including Depew’s Don Majkowski, the Packers’ quarterback before Brett Favre who led the NFL in passing yards in 1989.

Five were drafted in the top 10, including Jim Dombrowski, an offensive lineman from Williamsville who was taken sixth overall out of Virginia by the New Orleans Saints in 1986. He’s the highest-drafted Western New York native.

Fourteen of the 25 players have been inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, including fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston.

Johnston, who played at Lewiston-Porter and Syracuse before becoming a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Dallas Cowboys, will serve as an analyst during FOX’s broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Bears and Bills.

“It seems like the guys that come out of Western New York, there may not be a lot of us, but we sure do play football for a long time and have good careers in the NFL. Jaworski, Dombrowski and Gronkowski,” Johnston said, laughing, “with all of our Polish heritage from the Buffalo area…

“I think there's a there’s a tough mentality to Western New York – whether it’s the players that come out of the area, the fans, the people in general – there's a toughness in Western New York and I think that has served all of us that have made it to the NFL very well.”

Mack, whose brother Ledarius is a defensive end at UB, missed last week’s game against the Jets with an ankle injury, the first time he’s sat out in five seasons.

He is uncertain to play against the Bills. But he told reporters in Chicago that he’s looking forward to returning to Buffalo, as he did last season with the Raiders.

“It’s always cool to go back to where you played in college …” Mack said. “Being that I have a lot of friends and people out there, my little brother out there representing for the Mack name. Just real special, real special when you get to go back to your old stomping grounds.”

He sounds just like Philbin.

“I enjoyed the years I played at Buffalo and I enjoyed the years afterward when I would go back,” Philbin said. “Naturally, everything has kind of an ending and after so many years, I haven’t gone back to Buffalo and it moves on to people like Khalil Mack, and they take over. And hopefully he does a good job for the university. I follow him. I wasn’t rooting for him when the (Bears) played the Jets. But he’s a great football player.”

One of the best to ever play in Western New York, but not for the Bills.

He’s one of the guys who got away.