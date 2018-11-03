KARLIS, Claudia E. (Lelito)

Suddenly, on October 31, 2018; loving wife of John J. for 45 years; dear mother of John V. and Jay A. Karlis; dear sister of Daniel (Diane) Lelito, Gloria (Richard) Duman, Ruth (late Stanley) Zawadzki, Frank (Sandra) Lelito, Cynthia (Jay) Bova, and Marilyn (Darrin) Ketterer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 2:00-8:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Interment in Lakeside Cemetery. Kindly share condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com