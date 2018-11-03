Jamestown man arrested after alleged altercation in car

An altercation in a car outside a discount store Saturday evening wound up leading to the arrest of a Jamestown man, Jamestown Police reported.

Police said that as officers arrived at the Family Dollar, 41 South Main St., Marshall W. Robbins, 28, got out of the car and ran into the store, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police noted that Robbins had an order of protection to stay away from a woman who was inside the car and that he was allegedly found to be carrying a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.