High School Extra: Bishop Timon/St. Jude makes statement

Bishop Timon-St. Jude may have been a bit of an afterthought going into the Monsignor Martin Class B semifinal match with St. Mary’s of Lancaster with a 1-9 record, but after stomping the Lancers 27-2 Friday night, coach Joe Licata’s Tigers showed that they are not to be taken lightly.

Timon’s defense got them on the board first when linebacker Brandon Laury returned a Lancers fumble for six.

After a St. Mary’s safety, Timon’s offense, led by quarterback Mitch Thiel, came alive. Thiel found Sullivan O’Dell for a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter to start the proverbial ball rolling, followed by a Makari Inabinett touchdown run in the third quarter.

Thiel would punctuate the game with a 20-yard strike to reciever Jake Blidy, making the score 27-2.

Frontier, Lockport advance

Lockport and Frontier will meet to decide the boys Division I volleyball championship, after both teams swept their opponents in the semifinal round.

Lockport defeated Clarence in the first matchup between the two teams this season, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22. Duane Barrow finished with four kills, nine digs and four blocks.

“Duane stepped up big for us this year. He’s at the peak of his performance right now,” said Lions coach Elizabeth Smorol.

Frontier defeated Williamsville North in the latter of Friday’s semifinal matches. Brian Norson led the Falcons with 14 kills, and added two blocks.

Ben Taylor was stellar at sending the ball around, totalling 32 assists on the night.

“I thought that we were pretty well-balanced tonight,” said Frontier coach Nick Penberthy. “Ben was really good as he always is, just a consistent setter.”

“It’s going to be a high-powered game... so I’m looking forward to seeing how that will play out,” said Penberthy of the match with Lockport.

Exceptional seniors’ game

The annual high school boys soccer Exceptional Seniors Game is Sunday at Sahlen Sports Park in Elma at 10 a.m. The rosters do not include players whose teams are Section VI champions and playing in the Far West Regionals on Saturday. A number of others schools are not represented for various reasons, including players missing tryouts or cuts.

The Blue team coaches are Dave LaMastra from Williamsville North, J.J. Gabor from Tonawanda and Nate Holler from Tonawanda Soccer Club.

Blue roster: Joe Looney, Williamsville North; Matt Clifford, Frontier; Kyle Hofschneider, Kenmore East; Jonah Kozak, Frontier; Zach Palmer, Williamsville North; Aristole Muangala, McKinley; Aiden Zerkowski, Lancaster; Gave Matrangelo, Hamburg; Mike Ranieri, Niagara Falls; Chase Eagan, Orchard Park; Josh Ratner, Williamsville North; Colin Archibald, North Tonawanda; Andrew Martin, Lancaster; Val Mawai, Kenmore West; Austin Hogan, Grand Island; Nick Sobczak, Frontier; Noel Dixon, Allegany-Limestone; Ben Walleshauser, Lancaster; Taylor Carner; Wilson; Gabe Flewellyn, Olmstead; Chris Bevan, Cheektowaga; Spencer Lombard, Albion; Max Shoemaker; Niagara-Wheatfield; Anthony Stanz, Kenmore West; Ryan Gall, Bishop Timon. Alternate: Klint Kabangira, International Prep.

The Red team is coached by Doug Curella from the Clarence Soccer Club, Rob Booker from Holand, Rolfe Friedenberg, Kenmore East and Max Wojtasik from Villa Maria College.

Red roster: Isaak Sabtow, McKinley; Mohamed Yahya, McKinley; Cole Blodgett, Orchard Park; Owen Adamec, Lancaster; Yousif Kowa, Hutch Tech; Jeremy Walter, Kenmore West; Matt Lindaman, Williamsville North; Chris Cox, Olmstead; Tyler Eisman, Lancaster; Franc Schmoyer, Kenmore East; Ti Oswald, Hamburg; Alexis Leon, Niagara-Wheatfield; Alec Cimini, Iroquois; Papouch Schmoyer, Kenmore East; Quinn Boyer; Lockport; Kendyll Hadick, Albion; Sang Chin, Kenmore West; Matt Brown, Maryvale; Joel Roadecki, Holland; Pat Morin, Lancaster; Mo Abass, International Prep; Jeremy Reger; Nichols; Connor Galley, Allegany-Limestone; Ralph Grizanti; Wilson; Cristino Almonte, Math Science Technology.

The girls Exceptional Seniors Game is Nov. 11 at the same location at 11 a.m.