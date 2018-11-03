HAWKE, Frederick D.

HAWKE - Frederick D. Of Tonawanda Twp. November 1, 2018. Husband of the late Patricia Herbert Hawke; dear father of Donna Litto, Frederick E. Hawke, Patricia A. (Stephen) Fabian, Margaret (Blaise) Corbett, and Jennifer E. (William) Phillips; loving grandfather of Jason Litto, Christine (Joseph) Milosich, Samuel, Shawn (Emma), Mitchell Hawke, Jennifer (Levi), Stephen, Shane, Breanna Fabian, Kimberly, Brett Corbett, Jamison, Jacquelyn, Parker Phillips, and the late Danny Hawke and Jeffrey Phillips; great-grandfather of Rosemary, Lillian Litto, and Lincoln Fiacco; brother of Robert Hawke and the late Nancy Lehet; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., at Delaware Rd., Kenmore, Sunday at 3 PM. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo 14240, are preferred. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore. Send condolences to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com