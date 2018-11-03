Pioneer quarterback Nick Rinker throws against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer running back Mike Rigerman runs against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga running back Davon Hughes runs against Pioneer during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal runs against Pioneer during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer coach Jim Duprey talks to his team against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal throws against Pioneer during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer player Dilon Giboo returns a punt against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga running back Imani Reed runs against Pioneer during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer receiver Brian Wittmeyer catches a touchdown pass against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer captains walk to the coin toss prior to playing Cheektowaga for the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga captains walk to the coin toss prior to playing Pionner for the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer players are introduced prior to playing Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga coach Mike Fatta has the Gatorade bucketdumped on him after defeating Pioneer during for the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga celebrates a victory over Pioneer for the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal scores the game wining touchdown against Pioneer during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga coach Mike Fatta celebrates a Keshone Beal touchdown against Pioneer during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal gets upended against Pioneer during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer running back Mike Rigerman stands for the national anthem prior to playing Cheektowaga for the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Officals stand for the national anthem prior to Pioneer and Cheektowaga for the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga players walk to the coin toss prior to playing Pioneer for the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer receiver Dillon Giboo runs after a catch against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer linebacker Mike Rigerman drops back in pass protection against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer center Andrew Payne blocks against Cheektowaga during the first half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga Mike Fatta celebrates a touchdown against Pioneer during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal throws against Pioneer during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga coaches look on during a Pioneer play during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cheektowaga quarterback Keshone Beal gets upended during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer quarterback Nick Rinker has the ball knocked away by Cheektowaga defender Taivaughn Roach during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer quarterback Nick Rinker fumbles against Cheektowaga during the second half of the Section VI Class B Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
