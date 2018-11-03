FLYNN, Gerald J.

FLYNN - Gerald J. Of Eden, NY; November 2, 2018. Devoted son of Barbara (late Gerald) Flynn: loving father of Evan, Gabrielle, Gianna; brother of Barbara (John) Sickau, Sandy (Chris Genco) Flynn, late Ronald Flynn; uncle of Danielle, Demi, Caitlin, Brianna, Cassidy, Jade, Zachary, Jewel and Zoey; great uncle of Troy, Max and Adalynne. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Laing Funeral Home Inc 2724 W. Church St. Eden, NY. A graveside service will be held Monday at 10AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Eden. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com