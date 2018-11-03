Farley an underdog to Gillibrand? Not if you ask her.

This year's race between Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand – a possible Democratic presidential candidate – and Republican Chele Farley looks, on the surface, like a mismatch.

Don't tell that to Farley, who's running a spirited but underfunded race against one of the Democratic Party's rising stars.

To hear Farley tell it, Gillibrand's national prominence is the very reason voters ought to throw her out of the Senate.

"She's focused on raising her profile to run for president, but what I care about is that she hasn't accomplished anything for New York," Farley said.

Gillibrand begs to differ. Her office churned out a 12-page list of accomplishments that she said would benefit the state, such as legislation boosting rural broadband, studying waterfront erosion on the Great Lakes and funding construction at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

"I think what voters understand about me is that I really understand upstate," she said. "I understand the issues," such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Of course, both Farley and Gillibrand – who are both 51 – can be at least partly right; Gillibrand could be raising her profile to run for president while serving the voters of New York State.

Voters don't seem to think she's doing a bad job. Near the end of Gillibrand's first full term, 48 percent of New Yorkers polled by Quinnipiac University last month had a favorable opinion of her, while 29 percent had an unfavorable opinion.

Gillibrand had a 25 percentage point lead over Farley in that poll, which was conducted Oct. 10 to 16.

"As U.S. Senate elections are being closely watched in battleground states, some New Yorkers may be surprised to know there is a Senate race here, as Chele Farley, the Republican challenger to Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, is largely unknown," said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll.

That's largely because Farley hasn't raised enough money to deliver her message.

Gillibrand spent nearly 11 times more on her campaign than Farley did as of Oct. 18, and the incumbent senator still had $10.6 million left to spend -- 54 times more than her Republican opponent, according to federal records.

Farley seems to be trying to make up for her lack of money by ratcheting up her rhetoric, and by spelling out, with crystal clarity, exactly what kind of senator she would be.

She said she would put New York state's interests, not national issues, first.

A top priority, she said, would be to bring more federal money back to New York. Echoing the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a Democrat who held this seat from 1977 to 2001, Farley noted that New Yorkers sends $48 billion more in taxes to Washington every year than they get in federal services.

“That means much of the money New Yorkers send to Washington is going to other states,” she said. “It’s New Yorkers’ money."

“Have you ever heard her say this?” she adds, referring to Gillibrand.

A longtime GOP fundraiser in New York City, Farley said her husband challenged her to enter the race and address changes instead of complaining.

Farley earned two engineering degrees at Stanford University and went on to a Wall Street career. A veteran of UBS Capital and Goldman Sachs, she now works as partner and managing director of Mistral Capital International, a private equity firm, where she oversees real estate and energy investments around the world.

She said her business experience makes her a different kind of candidate.

“I was a CEO who ran companies,” she said. “I know what it’s like to make payroll and pay taxes.”

Farley said she knows, too, that upstate New York continues to lag the New York City area economically, and she vowed to work to fix that.

Part of that, she said, would be establishing a productive relationship with President Trump.

For example, Farley said she would have taken an entirely different approach to last year's tax overhaul bill than Gillibrand did. While Gillibrand opposed the measure outright, Farley said she would have worked with President Trump on it while insisting that the measure not include the cap on state and local tax deductions that hurt owners of high-end properties in the state.

That cap now threatens to raise rents, and Farley proposes to counteract that with a deduction for the state’s 4 million renters.

“It would go a long way toward helping the people hurt by this tax bill,” she said.

Farley stressed, though, that her work as a senator would go far beyond economic issues. She said she would work to fight the opioid epidemic by working to limit the over-prescription of drugs and increase access to treatment facilities. And given the state's large Jewish population, she vowed to be a far stronger supporter of Israel than Gillibrand, who favored the Iran nuclear deal that Israel opposed.

Asked her thoughts about the president's often inflammatory rhetoric, Farley said: "I'm focused on actions rather than words. I can actually negotiate with President Trump. Do we think Sen. Gillibrand can work with him? Not at all."

But Gillibrand insisted she already has, sort of. A longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, she noted that she pressed the administration for the kind of changes in Canadian dairy policy that ended up included in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

What Gillibrand has done to help upstate hasn't grabbed the headlines that her predecessor, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, often got for her nitty-gritty local economic development work.

Gillibrand insists, though, that she's done pretty much the same thing, visiting all 62 counties of the state every year and employing a staffer devoted to economic development. Among the upstate accomplishments she touts are funding for a study on whether to convert Fort Niagara into a national park, a study on algal blooms in Chautauqua Lake and for improvements at the Rome Laboratories.

"I am the senator from upstate, so I don't have to talk about it all the time," said Gillibrand, who grew up in the Albany area and who now has a home with her family in Brunswick, about 15 miles northeast of Albany.

What Gillibrand talks about all the time, though, is a series of national issues. CBS News called her "The #MeToo senator," all because her fight against sexual abuse in the military and on college campuses started years before the recent wave of prominent abuse cases.

On other national issues, Gillibrand has moved far to the left of where she was when appointed to replace Clinton nearly a decade ago.

Lately Gillibrand has advocated eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the controversial agency overseeing much of Trump's anti-immigration agenda. She's become one of the Senate's strongest voices on gun control. And she's become a fierce advocate of progressive economic policies, pushing a plan to bring banks into poorer communities by opening them in post offices and also supporting a single-payer "Medicare for all" health plan.

"I hope that I can continue to serve the state by being an advocate for the issues the people care about, but also making sure that no matter where you're born, you can earn your way to the middle class and be part of the American dream," Gillibrand said.

That sounds like the talk of a presidential candidate. And while Gillibrand has on occasion eschewed that idea and said she intends to serve a full six-year term if re-elected, at other times she's hinted she's interested in a bigger stage.

Note, for example, what she said about a possible presidential race when visiting The Buffalo News editorial board last month.

"I can think about it later," she said, coyly.