Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Sept. 28.

ALDEN

• 103 Birch Creek Run, Severyn Development to James R&janet J Pfuelb Irrevocable Trust 120208 Tr, $275,000.

• 3308 Wende Road, Gladys C. Nolan to Barbara Newman; Kevin P. Newman, $250,000.

• 2198 Sandridge Road, Kathleen M. Wagner; Leonard E. Wagner to Petschke Properties, $209,000.

• 3173 Townline Road, Stanley F. Olszewski; Olszewski Tricia A Weber to Cynthia L. Griffin; Paul D. Griffin, $60,000.

• 11665 Genesee St., Cheryl M. Poeller; Marvin C. Poeller to John Trybuskiewicz, $39,000.

AMHERST

• 66 Arcadian Drive, Charlene Zoratti; Thomas M. Zoratti to Jan C. Shine, $560,000.

• 58 Nicole Court, Avalon Meadows to Mitchel K. Rubin; Vickie L. Rubin, $509,000.

• 71 Clearwater Drive, Jean Accurso; Scott Adkins to Sirva Relocation Properties, $475,000.

• 71 Clearwater Drive, Sirva Relocation Properties to Timothy L. Comstock; Janet K. Ross-Comstock, $475,000.

• 30 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Maaza Hailu; Eskinder Tefera, $467,355.

• 70 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Felicia Williamson, $463,520.

• 42 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Marilyn E. Wortzman, $453,687.

• 17 Waterway Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kristen M. Frisina; Paschal Frisina III, $349,900.

• 24 Pinehurst Court, Diana K. Mathena to Brandon C. Tandoi, $300,000.

• 26 Lancelot Court, Robert C. Imbs; Sheryl C. Imbs to Robert A. Mecca; Susan L. Mecca, $299,900.

• 115 Wedgewood Drive, Shirley R. Adel to Dianne Civello, $298,000.

• 51 Lancelot Court, Anna Bacorn; Gregory A. Bacorn to Andrew J. Reling; Brittany R. Reling, $295,900.

• 184 Sprucewood Terrace, Marion P. Paris-Schickling; Jerry M. Schickling to Amanda Bellah Schiferle; Kevin James Schiferle, $285,000.

• 163 Surrey Run, Nasiak Family Irrevocable Trust 102513 Tr to Ashley E. Beyer; Scott A. Beyer, $284,900.

• 147 Foxpoint West, Holly Calandra Standish; Ryan J. Standish to Humayun Rubel, $280,000.

• 196 Primrose Lane, Steven D. Erck; Jessica K. Payne to Andrea Orlowski; Jeffrey Orlowski, $274,500.

• 42 Mapleton Drive, Kevin F. Christopher; Russell J. Christopher to Terry L. Davis, $267,000.

• 59 Sundown Trail, Louis J. Povinelli; Rosemarie Povinelli to Linda J. Thomas; Vincent C. Thomas; Lydia M. Ramos, $260,000.

• 167 Sundown Trail, Judith A. Rizzo; Ronald F. Rizzo Sr. to Ahmed Saleh, $258,000.

• 63 Twilight Lane, Arcane Properties Group to Laura A. Noworyta; Michael J. Noworyta, $252,000.

• 84 Ivyhurst Road, Mark H. Falco; Ashley N. Plunkett to Nicole M. Ballistrea, $250,636.

• 203 Meadowstream Drive, Marjorie K. Rugg to Robert E. Honan; Teresa A. Honan, $250,000.

• 1485 Tonawanda Creek Road, Thomas R. Lippert to Ayodele O. Olomo; Renee M. Olomo, $245,000.

• 285 Cottonwood Drive, Johanna Patrick; John L. Patrick to David Coley; Kristen Coley, $240,000.

• 328 Fruitwood Terrace, Sally Panepento to Daniel J. Heims, $235,000.

• 435 Park Club Lane, Jeffrey L. Orlowski; Andrea J. Rocatto to Nicholas Ruggirello, $218,500.

• 33 Jack Road, Marc A. Gravelle Jr. to Ryan M. Blendowski, $215,000.

• 184 Wedgewood Drive, Leon J. Biernat to Susan M. Willis, $210,000.

• 117 Ponderosa Drive, Diane Louise Howard; Eleanor J. Howard; Maureen Ruth Rogers to Marie A. Story; Thomas R. Story, $210,000.

• 110 Jeffrey Drive, Kristen Frisina; Kristen M. Frisina; Paschal Frisina III to Benso Rattanavong, $199,900.

• 28 Palermo Circle, Cara Sarten; Douglas M. Williams to Jonathan L. Barnum; Mariya V. Barnum, $197,000.

• 5065 Sheridan Drive, Patrick J. Skill to Elizabeth Jordan; Michael Jordan, $193,138.

• 775 Edgewater Drive, Marlene A. Brunetto to Melissa Korte; Peter G. Korte, $190,000.

• 6 White Pine Court, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2005-4 Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2005-4 Tr to Je Fish Enterprises, $185,000.

• 517 Frankhauser Road, Melissa Korte; Peter G. Korte to Lindsay A. Tresch; Matthew G. Tresch, $185,000.

• 129 Breezewood Common, Farid Abilmouna; Maggie Abilmouna to Agata B. Solecki; Roman S. Solecki, $180,000.

• 901 Robin Road, Kathryn K. Fenar; Uma E. Gwaltney to Claudine Lorett, $179,000.

• 437 Harding Road, Jayasha Shandilya; Tapan Kumar Nayak to Aleena Haider; Syed M. Haider, $175,000.

• 341 North Ellicott St., John J. Rubino; Joseph Rubino to Thomas J. Coppola; Tetyana Gugamyants-Coppola, $175,000.

• 43 Windsor Ave., Doris Johnson; Doris J. Johnson; Mark Mende; Mark R. Mende; Mary Mende; Mary E. Mende to Katie M. Andruszko, $165,000.

• 62 Garland Drive, Jianhua Cui to Kathleen Duggan-Haas, $162,500.

• 225 Rosedale Boulevard, Andrew J. Reling; Brittany R. Rola to Nathan L. Arbuckle; Jessica Gonzalez, $162,000.

• 175 Lehn Springs Drive, Rosemary Walter to Alisa M. Vacanti, $161,500.

• 769 Robin Road, Agata B. Solecki; Roman S. Solecki to Bonnie Reed, $160,000.

• 34 Georgian L, Marilyn A. Cumbo to Santina Vella, $145,000.

• 60-c Guilford Lane, Sally Roberts to Dolores D. Folger, $145,000.

• 102 South Forest Road, HUD to Angel Moses, $140,755.

• 429 Campus Drive, Kurt K. Fanaro to Deborah Bowman, $140,000.

• 194 Harrogate Sq, Leona C. Derocco; Gary M. Fallon to Richard B. Hahn, $133,550.

• 15 Robin Road, Carole B. Brox; Richard F. Brox to Damir Masalimov; Viktoria Rahmanova, $127,000.

• 34 Harrogate Sq, Charles A. Caulfield; Jean Mccann; Jean E. Mccann to Laura Zaprowski, $126,000.

• 544 Homecrest Drive, Michelle R. Williams to Elaine M. Bain, $123,000.

• 1 Keph Dr Unit 2, Arnaud P. Nuzilatt; Kelle S. Nuzilatt; Arnaud P. Nuzillat; Kelle S. Nuzillat to Lili Cheng, $120,000.

• 1240 Youngs Rd Unit B, Catherine G. Devito; Joseph Devito; Joseph M. Devito; Arlene Winter to Christina S. Besstak, $119,000.

• 13 Beech Road, Jaremy S. Perry to Anthony Melice III; Sara S. Sarvaiya, $118,000.

• 90 Old Lyme Dr Unit 6, Natallia Domash to Melva D. Visher, $118,000.

• 4545 Chestnut Ridge Rd 122a, Carol Meyers to Son Do Rektorik, $114,500.

• 249 Maynard Drive, Patricia M. Smyton to Jennifer L. Marino; Philip J. Marino III, $103,161.

• 66 North Cayuga Road, Anthony John Cooper; James Dematteo to Eight Lives Holdings, $100,000.

• 4613 Chestnut Ridge Road, Dominic Scardino; Kathleen Scardino; Nicholas Scardino to Elizabeth M. Licata, $99,000.

• 113 Callodine Ave., Lucky 8 to Yl Empire One, $91,100.

• 186 Kings Hwy, Timothy J. Sulski to Gary Illos Roth Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $90,000.

• 5 Cambridge Sq #d, Warren G. Whitlock Jr.; Whitlock Warren Glen Jr to Henry C. Burch, $86,200.

• 135 Charter Oaks Dr Unit 3, Deborah Whalen to Vanessa M. Fineberg, $70,000.

ANGOLA

• 205 Lake St., Gerald H. Welsted to Edith R. Allen, $45,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 170 Elmwood Ave., Anne M. Patterson; Daniel J. Patterson to Meghan M. Chadsey; Jacob D. Merrill, $361,000.

• 340 Main St., Sally Clough Hezel to Best Brothers Development, $329,900.

• 362 Linden, Scott Walters to Nicole Staszak; Timothy Staszak, $287,400.

• 1885 Reading Road, Glenn P. Maslowsky; Janine S. Maslowsky to Deanna Shaw; Michael Shaw, $235,000.

• 298 Sycamore Ave., Lynn A. Weltjen; Scott F. Weltjen to Eric L. Beiter; Jeanne A. Leccese, $233,500.

• 197 Maple Road, Dennis V. Szczepanski; Kathleen P. Szczepanski to Robert Embow, $220,000.

• 6 Woodbrook Drive, Marie M Westermeier 2017 Family Trust 122917 Tr to John Trendell; Mary Trendell, $150,000.

BOSTON

• 6002 Herman Hill Road, Elaine A. Mccall; Elaine A. Souliere to Carla J. Loretto; Peter J. Loretto, $272,900.

• 6296 May Drive, Donna B. Stadelmaier; Richard C. Stadelmaier to Louis V. Carbone, $161,000.

• 9766 Trevett Road, Steven Becony to 9776 Trevett Road, $83,000.

BUFFALO

• 768 Delaware, Delaware Summer Properties to Lake Shore Community Mental Health Foundation, $3,150,000.

• 323-339 Ganson St., 339 Ganson Group to Ketry Re, $1,800,000.

• 66 Middlebury Lane, Anthony B. Smolen; Christine A. Smolen to Deborah J Barone Living Trust Tr, $665,000.

• 699 Lafayette Ave., Jennifer Blackhall; Clarine M. Pate; Irwin D. Pate to Residential Asset Securities Corporation Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through&see; US Bank NA Tr, $541,257.

• 670 Auburn Ave., Patricia A. Comaratta to Joseph Skitzki, $469,900.

• 164 Lancaster Ave., Craig J. Bova to Audrey Huffnagle; Faith M. Huffnagle, $465,000.

• 319 Connecticut, John E. Drummer to Buffalo Connecticut Holdings, $450,000.

• 100 Fordham Drive, Dianne C. Gaetanos to Kathleen S. Obrien; Richard I. Obrien, $420,000.

• 310 Norwood, Allen W. Farabee; Galen G. Farabee to Melissa A. Morano, $350,000.

• 395 Ganson, Sandstone Springs to Ketry Re, $345,000.

• 61 Miami, Joseph M. Mazur to 61 Miami St. , $325,000.

• 1310 Amherst St., James Donn; James E. Donn to Domenic Romeo, $321,300.

• 385 Linwood Ave., Faith Marie Huffnagle; John J. Huffnagle to Annie Adams, $320,000.

• 115 Woodward, Amy M. Franco to Kelli Hamilton-Taran; Huseyin Taran, $297,000.

• 226 Woodward, Michelle Bae-Dimitriadis to Robert Phibbs; Susan Phibbs, $296,000.

• 470 West Delavan, Jeffrey Casarsa to Michael A. Karnath, $279,500.

• 402 Colvin Boulevard, Mark E. Bartholomew to Mischell D. Dee, $269,900.

• 433 Breckenridge, Nicole M. Staszak; Timothy Staszak to Laura A. Hettrick, $265,000.

• 25 Elmview Place, Wayne Holdings to Alexander B. Desha, $260,000.

• 1261 Hertel, Corsi Management Group to Lucky 777, $240,000.

• 127 Edna, Ever-Ford Daphne Van to Peter J. Mutignani, $235,000.

• 164 Camden, Hampton Heights Properties to Morgan Point-Neff Properties, $230,000.

• 369 Colvin, Thomas E. Weiss II to James Ellis, $225,000.

• 666 Ferry West, Frances C. Rumsey to Mary E. Finn; Patrick J. Finn, $224,900.

• 121 Whitney, Brian E. Krzyzan to Gary A. Wilson Jr., $215,000.

• 106 Morris East, Lc Strategic Realty to Thomas D. Comstock, $214,000.

• 19 Admiral Road, Perl Land Development Corp to Property One Management, $205,000.

• 29 Teresa Place, Deborah N. Schneider; Edward C. Schneider to Paul V. Zackey III, $203,500.

• 175 Hughes Ave., Maryellen Donnellly; Joseph D. Donnelly to Abigail R. Puehn; David C. Puehn, $175,000.

• 74 Oakgrove, Norman Clark to Mohammed Uddin, $172,000.

• 41 Hamlin, Frank Williams Jr.; Loletta Williams to Carlton Campbell; Chavon Campbell, $160,000.

• 175 Cantwell Drive, Jamie L. Donnelly to Mary C. Ransbury, $152,000.

• 273 Potomac, Lcr Rental to Damian Omeally, $150,000.

• 10 Avery Ave., Brett R. Walton to Hawramy H. Hawramy, $150,000.

• 91 Ogden South, Richard Viggato to Michael E. Podanowski, $139,000.

• 245 Dearborn, Black Rock-Riverside Neighborhood Housing Services to John Go; Minan D. Go, $137,750.

• 256 Roesch Ave., Americo Garcia; Kyong Suk Garcia to Thay Thay Aye; Leh Play Htoo, $137,000.

• 1221 East Lovejoy St., Rfc Properties of WNY to Hol Property Management, $135,000.

• 60 Sunnyside Place, Thomas F. Heitzman to Maung S. Myo, $130,000.

• 231 Ogden South, Michael J. Lundeen to Michael E. Dudek, $126,000.

• 372 Dorrance, Kimberly V. Huber; Stephanie L. Huber to Nicole M. Pawelski, $120,000.

• 130 Villa Ave., Christopher Guadagno to Benjamin M. Schaefer; Morgann C. Schaefer, $118,000.

• 185 St Lawrence, Dag Group to Ryan T. Anderson, $105,900.

• 72 Villa, Robert Est Duncan; Donna Haslinger to Bank of America NA, $101,828.

• 285 Saranac, Jing Weng to Wei NA Jiang, $100,000.

• 88 Eighteenth St., Tamla Moo to Khadiza Begum; Mohammed Ullah, $100,000.

• 73 Duerstein, Theodore J. Coffey to Rush Creek Properties, $99,000.

• 80 Kail St., Emira Tuco; Zoran Tuco to Saw Aung Moe; Mu Paw Wah, $96,000.

• 31 Humphrey, William F Pszonak Real Estate Ira to Khin G. Khin; Myint Shwe, $94,000.

• 90 Farmer, Richard Gonzalez to Brandy M. Torres, $92,900.

• 36 18th St., Esther Castro to Clare P. Boyle, $88,000.

• 32 Covington Road, Robert E. Honan; Teresa A. Honan to Core 5 Properties, $85,000.

• 2980 Bailey, Honesty Property Management&multi Services to Md Adnan, $80,000.

• 101 Custer St., Big Cc to Dana E. Clark; Ronald J. Schaeffer, $80,000.

• 112 Albert, Krishna Khanal to Hsar Gay Eh; Ma Myet Win, $77,000.

• 121 Newfield, Bang Jie Hong to Mu Hae; Paul Hae, $73,000.

• 58 Selkirk St., Stanislawa Igielinski; Stella Igielinski to Tammy M. Horning; Timothy M. Horning, $72,100.

• 315 Minnesota, Vivek Roy to Mohit Kumar, $71,000.

• 152 Howard, William Chinn; William L. Chinn Sr.; William T. Chinn; William T. Chinn Sr.; Salvatore T. Sanfilippo to M&t Bank, $66,799.

• 30 Minton St., Gladys I. Rzeznik to Beth P. Wilson; Howard F. Wilson II, $63,500.

• 69 Northumberland, Buffalo Edge to Ababil Property Management Corp, $60,000.

• 101 Bloomfield, Kevin Prendergast to Rock Property Group, $60,000.

• 26 Bolton, Anna Fazzio to Theresa Smith Goldfuss; Glenn Miller, $60,000.

• 426 Normal Ave., Derek Pace to Uday Bin Hmazah; Mustafa Binti Idris, $60,000.

• 1618 William St., Nhung Nguyen to Ali Ali Abdulla Saleh, $51,000.

• 66 Unger, Bonnie Kensinger; Anne Williams; Anne P. Williams to Dennis Maciejewski; Lucas Maciejewski, $50,000.

• 873 Walden Ave., Brown Willie Ann Est; Brown Willie Anne Est; John Delmonte to Falcon&sons Real Estate, $50,000.

• 1199 West Ave., Thomas F. Jamison to Amy B. Jensen; Steven W. Jensen, $49,900.

• 22 East End, Saree Properties to Laboni Ali; Yousuf Ali, $49,000.

• 28 Parkview, USA Homeownership Foundation to Ky Ma, $49,000.

• 105 Clarence Ave., Carolyn E. Bishop to Saiful Islam; Nusrat Jahan, $48,000.

• 243 Stockbridge, Dale Bochenek to Jashim&sons, $47,000.

• 130 Sattler, Anthony N. Mayo; Sandra A. Mayo to Taslima Akter, $46,000.

• 34 Warren, Mohammed Mahabubul Alam; Sohil Sultan Alam to Mahabub Alam; Khudarza Begum, $45,000.

• 474 Busti, Domenic Manocchio to Yolanda Arriaga, $45,000.

• 129 Davidson St., Yoga Investment to Jahanara Chowdhury; Salina Suhrawardhy, $45,000.

• 407 Dartmouth Ave., Kevin R. Kelly; John L. Trigilio; Donald Weiss to Saman Ahmed; Noman Hossain; Mosammat Sermin Parvin, $45,000.

• 338 Gibson, Muhammad A. Shohid to Sitara Nawab, $44,000.

• 80 Mohr St., Donald W. Wainwright to Alexander Dunn, $43,350.

• 199 Hastings, Jamie L. Brown; Jamie Brown; Michael B. Risman to Kaaj, $43,100.

• 16 Duerstein St., Michael A. Turpin to April Fischer; William J. Fischer, $42,500.

• 254 Doat, Abu S. Talukder to Jahanara Begum; Md Fayzur Rahman, $40,000.

• 53 Academy, Desiree Cruz-Nevilles; Samuel W. Nevilles to Western Improvement, $38,000.

• 94 Sattler Ave., Schuyler of New York to Md F. Mia, $38,000.

• 95 Macamley St., Imran Naqvi; Sarah Naqvi to Quick Turn Ventures, $37,500.

• 75 Schutrum St., Earnest Lee Lawrence to Abdul Mannan, $36,750.

• 378 Humboldt, Mohammed Haque to Chowdhury Md Jahirul Amin, $35,000.

• 90 Roseville, Julie A. Gefert; Donna L. Haslinger; Julie A. Wozniak to Daniel Hanna, $35,000.

• 393 Ontario, James P. Lis; James Paul Lis to Tu Tu, $33,500.

• 61 Theodore, Md Jaynul Abedin to Mohammad Rashedul Hasan; Md Reaz Uddin, $32,000.

• 98 Newburgh, Md Jaynul Abedin to Amena Begum; Md Mostafa Kamal, $30,000.

• 67 Lang Ave., Naseem Farooq to Pakland, $30,000.

• 52 Spaulding, Gary M. Quinlan; Nelsy M. Quinlan to Gary M. Quinlan, $27,500.

• 33 Schreck, Thomas E. Mcgeorge to Nasreen Akhtar, $27,000.

• 95 Comstock, Keybank NA to Kohinoor Begum, $26,100.

• 139 Weimar, Daniel Davis; Daniel D. Davis to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $26,000.

• 456 Hewitt, Md Abul Kalam to Luthfa Aktar, $25,000.

• 37 Clay, Anne Rumore to Hillel Goral; Dunedin, $20,500.

• 58 Glenwood Ave., Doris J. Gayles; Edward C. Gayles III to Andrew Miner; Jennifer Miner, $20,000.

• 52 Wood, Ryon Vernon to Flor D. Garcia, $20,000.

• 447 Benzinger, Golden Blue to Mohamad Ballee; Shanta Ballee, $20,000.

• 506 Cambridge, Marvin V. Blakely to Michael V. Bullock, $20,000.

• 115 Ericson, Pansy Goffe to Nurul Alam; Sarwar Hossain, $15,500.

• 307 May St., Shantelle Heard to Ahmed Sala Khokon, $10,000.

• 1044 Ellicott, Eula Andrews to Michael Calhoun; Tiana Calhoun, $10,000.

• 313 Adams, Raymond Kincannon to Viterba R. Delorenzo, $8,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 4210-4226 Union Road, Maplewood Group to Almozy, $1,025,000.

• 1845 Dale Road, Joseph H. Conley Jr.; Robert J. Glenn; Drf Jv Properties; Fierle Commercial Properties to Corrigan Worldwide Properties, $934,225.

• 495-499 Beach Road, Virginia A. Gnozzo to Cristina Scinta, $350,000.

• 37 Whitney Place, Kelly E. Wozniak; Michael E. Wozniak to Felicia E. Dudley, $265,000.

• 105 Judith Drive, Brian M. Barczykowski to Gail Hughes-Kingsbury; Gary Kingsbury, $180,000.

• 167 Losson Road, Christopher D. Mazuchowski to Michael J. Marr; Jacqueline F. Mcnamara, $175,000.

• 150 Bronx Drive, Richard J. Pokorny; Sharon B. Pokorny to Jodi L. Mucciaccio; Michael A. Mucciaccio, $174,900.

• 79 Abeles Ave., Catherine Kocaj; Michael Kocaj; Michaelo Kocaj to Larond J. Johnson, $169,900.

• 500 Walton Drive, Andrew Gill; Andrew J. Gill to Rebecca Jean Buswell; John G. Stroud, $167,500.

• 92 Santin Drive, Cheryl A. Nosal to Kristin C. Holleran; Robert M. Holleran, $156,000.

• 66 Beach Road, Rosemary Kubicki; Stanley Kubicki to Hoa Tran, $153,000.

• 26 Caroline Lane, Patricia Ann Monnin to Hayes Charles William II, $144,000.

• 92 Sprucewood Drive, Colleen M. Arnold to Keith Hendershot; Lindsay Stevenson, $143,000.

• 62 Davidson Drive, Joseph M. Szafranski to James P. Moran III, $141,625.

• 269 Raymond Ave., Paulette M. Combs; Gail A. Gaiser; Michelle D. Gorski to Joseph Anthony Cascio, $137,234.

• 24 Brookfield Ln Unit 7, Adolfo Aloisio to Christine Upton, $135,400.

• 13 Lucille Drive, Robert R. Dickerson; Renee M. Dickerson-Kropp to Jacob A. Depeters, $134,500.

• 223 Enez Drive, Margaret P. Donovan to Jacob W. Bonus, $133,000.

• 277 Bryant St., Paul R. Donati to Curtiss Ostrowski, $130,000.

• 264 George Urban Boulevard, Madonna Mahoney; William D. Mahoney to Mohammed B. Rahman, $129,900.

• 51 Crandon Boulevard, Ashley M. Sieczkarek to Brandon A. Robinson, $127,200.

• 21 Helenbrook Lane, Patricia Shaw; Patricia A. Monnin to Jeffrey E. Lloyd, $127,000.

• 171 Sprucewood, Christopher Julius; Donald Julius; Michael Julius; Samuel Julius; Scott Julius to Douglas T. Nguyen, $125,000.

• 155 Burke Drive, Christine C. Swarthout to Stephen Davis, $122,500.

• 13 Tillotson Ave., Daniel R. Hunt to Ashley N. Serrano, $121,500.

• 45 Mona Court, Eryka Jean Mawer to Corey L. Bernard, $120,000.

• 4615 Broadway, Carrington Mortgage Services to Alison Alberti, $115,060.

• 27 Furlong Road, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Nacole C. Carr, $110,000.

• 105 Griffith St., Ronald W. Stout to Talcion Properties, $110,000.

• 137 Standard Parkway, Beverly A. Agro to Kathleen E. Hickman; Robert H. Hickman, $107,500.

• 90 Markus Drive, Lucy M. Barthel to Kevin Turchiarelli, $103,000.

• 14 Barnabas Drive, Norma V. Kwandras to Holly Bernys, $100,000.

• 17 Donlen Drive, Brandon M. Tigue to Michael J. Kumm, $96,500.

• 54 Creekside Drive, Biljana Opacic to Yu Yang; Ping Yu, $94,000.

• 601 Beach Road, Carmen M. Tripi; Philip P. Tripi; Philip P. Tripi Sr. to Andy W. Degenfelder, $90,000.

• 105 Parkedge Drive, Carol A. Richter to Matthew Callen, $90,000.

• 24 Boll St., Alice M. Michalek; Ken Michalek; Kenneth P. Michalek to Ruth A. Mendolera, $87,000.

• 72 Westchester Drive, Sean Slaughter to Rebecca Bartnik, $87,000.

• 187 East Grand Boulevard, Kelly L. Palmer; Kelly L. Williams to Olivia A. Camacho; Anthony L. Roy, $87,000.

• 78 Ontario Drive, Ae Buffalo Properties to Eric Lanham, $85,000.

• 36 Carol Drive, Divitta Alexander; Tod Simpson to Asset Backed Funding Corporation Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2005-He1 Tr; Bank of New York Mellon Tr, $84,215.

• 8 Olcott Place, Ethel M. Swallow; Robert W. Swallow to Kahlil J. Griffin; Latasha M. Griffin, $69,999.

• 5041 Broadway, Wei Chen to Ttp Homes, $51,000.

• 50 Goering Ave., Gene M. Saunderson II to Bracia Properties, $42,000.

• 213 Maryvale Drive, Mary Ann Beres-Buffamonti; Richard Buffamonti to Ttp Homes, $40,000.

CLARENCE

• 9300 County Road, Kelkco to K-1 Properties, $1,400,000.

• 9790 Keystone Court, Ronald A. Grimm Jr. to Benathan Upshaw, $925,000.

• Vacant land Transit Road, D3 Transit to 6625 Transit, $760,000.

• 6384 Landstone Drive, Anthony J. Colicchia to Fadi Y. Ghajar; Radmilla P. Ghajar, $679,900.

• 8372 Black Walnut Drive, Barbara J. Bambach; Christopher J. Skomra to Brian Tubin; Stefanie Tubin, $621,900.

• 9699 Rosecroft Drive, Neil Gallivan; Rebecca Gallivan to Raj V. Rajaram; Simi V. Rajaram, $608,000.

• 5171 Anfield Road, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development to Paulette M. Crooke; Michael V. Toner, $504,900.

• 5645 Martha’s Vineyard, Beth E. Paulsen; Vincent C. Paulsen to Danielle Cappello; Rosario Cappello, $464,000.

• 8625 Buttercup Drive, Sykas 2017 Family Trust 020717 Tr to Martin T. Allen; Elizabeth A. Fidel, $425,000.

• 6805 Rivera Way, Andrew Chong; Hyuna Chong to Sykas 2017 Family Trust, $369,000.

• 5749 Kippen Drive, Raymond E. Wells to Mahmoud Mustafa; Mais J. Qubbaj, $328,400.

• 8775 Lapp Road, Bryan R. Mackey; Nicole E. Mackey to Stephen G. Dailey; Tara J. Dailey, $325,000.

• 9545 Melinda Drive, Amy L. Fogle; Ryan J. Fogle to Graig H. Shapiro; Lauren D. Shapiro, $279,900.

• 9000 Wolcott Road, Mark Howlett; Regan Howlett to Joel A. Mcmahon, $263,000.

• 8564 Main St., Carol Visone to Dlv Properties, $250,000.

• 4142 Vinewood Drive, Richard C. Kohler Jr.; Susan E. Kohler to Michael S. Dempsey; Sarah M. Dempsey, $240,000.

• 5453 The Village Station Circle, Denise T. Meissner to Gregory Gerard, $236,500.

• 10355 Tillman Road, Daniel Logan; Daniel L. Logan; Patricia Logan; Patricia M. Logan to Genie Rohl, $184,500.

• 6465 Goodrich Road, Peacock Kenneth Orrin Sr to Richard I. Gardner, $164,900.

• 8290 Stahley Road, Lauren D. Cius to Joseph R. Roshong, $160,000.

• 4191 Shimerville, Mark T. Payne; Anne Marie Roll-Payne to St George Stephen M, $145,000.

• 4070 Elma Road, Patricia A. Beris; Allen J. Burns; Robert C. Burns to Bryan M. Burns, $98,243.

• Vacant land Conner Road, Anotonio Cosmano; Antonina Cosmano to Keith Burke; Lisa M. Burke, $90,000.

• 5570 Strickler Road, Sharifa Fazili to Jeffrey Schlabach; Nicole Schlabach, $90,000.

• 8790 Howard Drive, Adrienne Lechner Living Trust 080300 Tr to Barbara Sevilla; Steven Sevilla, $67,500.

• Vacant land Merrihurst Drive, Carol Visone to Noreen Visone, $60,000.

• Vacant land Merrihurst Drive, Carol Visone to Dlv Properties, $15,000.

• Vacant land Main St., Carol Visone to Dlv Properties, $12,500.

COLLINS

• 8649 Center St., Thomas M. Kegler to Hilary C. Hensley; John A. Hensley, $185,000.

• Vacant land Brown St., Daniel C. Vance to Eric M. Edwards; Nicolle M. Edwards, $96,000.

• 13919 Route 62, Pearl Kraus; Maleia A. Porter to Kerrie B. Spicola; Stephen R. Spicola, $89,000.

• 7553 State Road, HUD to Frederick Jensen, $65,000.

• 2424 Main St., Darlene R. Martindale; Douglas A. Martindale to Tami Griner, $62,000.

CONCORD

• 12300 Springville-boston Road, Jerome H. Fronckowiak; Susan M. Fronckowiak to Kenneth W. Haberer; Pamela E. Haberer, $241,000.

EDEN

• 3968 Eckhardt Road, Donn W. Hewes Tr.; Phyllis M. Hewes Tr.; Steven R. Hewes Tr. to Donna M. Daly; Steven D. Daly, $464,000.

• 8377 Cherry Lane, Cheryl A. Krazmien; Ricky J. Krazmien to Christopher M. Archabald, $279,000.

• 9765 Tice Road, Michael R. Nosal; Danielle M. Tallman to Patty A. Hassett; David H. Hirschbine, $199,900.

• 4140 Tennessee Circle, Elizabeth W. Robbins to Timothy L. Fudella, $163,000.

• 7696 Eden Valley Road, Christopher M. Archabald to Austin J. Fatta; Mary C. Janczak, $159,900.

• Vacant land Winkleman Road, Dorothy F. Bauer to Gerald R. Mammoser dba; Richard P. Mammoser dba; Ronald L. Mammoser dba; Grr Mammoser, $144,700.

ELMA

• 571 Willardshire, Christine A. Wirthwein to Kelly Lotempio; Michael Lotempio, $550,000.

• 280 North Davis Road, Richard V. Pfalzer Jr.; Suzanne Pfalzer to Rachel E. Koerber; Robert E. Koerber, $375,000.

• Rice Road, Kraus Patricia A to Michele S. Parks, $230,000.

• 2200 West Blood Road, Casimir Tarasek Sr.; Christal A. Tarasek to Nicholas Nuttle, $165,000.

• 6301 Seneca St., Thomas J. Kulwicki to Todd Huber, $121,000.

• 31 Blossom Road, Stephen A. Burdzinski to Moquin Real Estate, $60,000.

EVANS

• 675 Herr Road, Kimberly A. Hulburd; Joseph E. Merritt to Amanda Lynn Merlino; Enrico Joseph Merlino, $217,000.

• 8061 Southwestern Boulevard, Susan C. Schmitt to Michael J. Schmitt, $177,000.

• 6873 Chaffee Court, Amanda L. Merlino; Enrico J. Merlino to Kevin L. Westphal, $145,000.

• 365 Harper Ave., Ernest J. Waddell III to Jamie L. Vail; Brandon Widger, $127,000.

• 6612 Wellington Drive, Ryan D. Masterson to Melanie A. Motz, $125,500.

• 7815 Erie Road, Nenana to Summerchase Circle, $96,000.

• 97 South Lane, Schmidle Family Trust 121007 Tr to William Sinclair, $75,100.

• 366 Harper Road, HSBC Bank USA NA to Donald E. Clayback; Patricia K. Clayback, $30,000.

GOWANDA

• 110 Buffalo St., Janet L. Vogtli; Joseph H. Vogtli Jr. to Lsop Rentals Premier Asset Management, $80,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2568 West Oakfield Road, Alfred Robert Lenzner Trust 110777 Tr to Kui Ren; Jie Zhu, $565,000.

• 2380 Second Ave., David Mccormick; Mary E. Mccormick to Martin G. Bobak; Mary E. Bobak, $450,000.

• 3061 West River Road, Martin G. Bobak; Mary E. Bobak to Mary E. Ferber; Richard A. Ferber, $360,000.

• 178 White Tail Run, Stacey J. Keller to Jocelyne Merheb; Samir Merheb, $352,000.

• 1317 Whitehaven Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Harvinder Bajwa; Harmohan Kaur, $332,050.

• 889 Amy Drive, Bethany R. Oppedisano; Richard F. Oppedisano to Maria Catherine Lemme; Lemme Pasquale Joseph III, $286,000.

• 144 Country Club Drive, John W Stickl Construction Co to Joseph A. Cala; Margaret J. Cala, $265,950.

• 1198 Baseline Road, Richard Digiacomo; Mary Okeefe to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA Tr; Residential Asset Mortgage Products Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through&see, $193,117.

• 15 Crescent Road, Jimmy R. Judkins to Raed Ashour; Israa Isa, $170,000.

• 3334 Greenway Road, Thomas W. Long to Thomas M. Geblein, $160,000.

• 2998 East River Road, Renee M. Foote to Deborah Whalen, $130,000.

• 94 Riverdale Drive, Joseph A. Berard to Mark J. Pawlak, $123,000.

• 123 Country Club Drive, John W Stickl Construction Co to Philip J. Luzio; Luzio Ruth A, $40,000.

• Vacant land Bedell Road, Mark T. Zarbo to Rbm Builders, $25,000.

• Vacant land Bedell Road, Mark T. Zarbo to Rbm Builders, $25,000.

• Vacant land Bedell Road, Mark T. Zarbo to Rbm Builders, $25,000.

HAMBURG

• 2359 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Carrie L. Myers; Christopher J. Myers, $348,453.

• 4098 Connors Way, Teresa J. Gabbey to Mark A. Kasperczyk; Robin L. Kasperczyk, $315,000.

• 4675 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Clementine Gambino, $309,250.

• 4559 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Christopher Conti; Marci Conti, $306,730.

• 5119 East Parkway, Nancy Zander to Robert Davis; Shannon Davis, $292,000.

• 2847 Coventry Green, Karen A. Renzi; William A. Renzi to Dean J. Jackson; Diana M. Jackson, $285,000.

• 6153 Woodford Drive, Christopher E. Carney; Heather L. Carney to Bethany G. Miller; Joseph F. Miller III, $272,228.

• 2310 Winterberry Dive, Rachel A. Sardo; Dale A. Suminski to Brittany D. Schweitzer; Nicholas Ross Schweitzer, $251,500.

• 3911 Wolf Road, Harold R. Duncan; Joanne M. Duncan to Vincent Evans; Sandra Lynn Mack, $245,000.

• 3698 Abbott Road, Giuseppe S. Spinuzza; Tracy L. Spinuzza to 3698 Abbott Road, $245,000.

• 4560 Parker Road, Patricia A. Thornton; Patricia Thornton to Barbara J. Hauser; Francis P. Hauser, $237,000.

• 1396 Evergreen Drive, Barbara J. Hauser; Francis P. Hauser to Christine M. Seufert; Ronald J. Seufert, $234,000.

• 6354 Versailles Road, Gabriel A. Farkas; Judith F. Farkas to Michael J. Burrows; Janine M. Cross, $220,100.

• 499 Pleasant Ave., Ryan Draudt to Beverly Schultz; Gregory Sobilo, $205,000.

• 56 Hawkins Ave., Ann Sandner to Andrew P. Fleming, $204,900.

• 69 Oliver Place, Frances P. Hawkins; Hawkins S. Jerome to Kelsey E. Collins; Brian D. Sullivan, $195,069.

• 3053 Upper Court, Daniel Swiatek; Marcia Ann Swiatek; Marcia Ann Weslow to Craig M. Edgar; Laura A. Edgar, $190,000.

• 4050 North Hampton Brk Drive, Margaret M. Dylik to Tara Mccormick, $182,000.

• 4829 Meadow Lane, Jane T. Schmitz to Wojtowicz Kathleen R Bocchiaro, $180,000.

• 3281 Durham Road, Robert E. Ochs to Maria C. Ferraro; William D. Senay, $170,000.

• 85 Milford St., Jacquline Barnes; Jacquline Fisher to Ann Carol Sandner, $146,000.

• 4337 Clark St., Deborah Ann Mcmanus to Connie J. Getty; Ronald Getty, $145,000.

• 3683 Harrison Ave., Lmr Capital to Zachary A. Bragg; Mackenzie M. Wadas, $144,900.

• 268 East Prospect Ave., Takeysha Mudzingwa to Dawn Mcgahey; Meghan Mcgahey, $142,000.

• 5110 Morgan Parkway, Eric R. Norman to Julie Farris, $140,000.

• 5540 Birchwood Drive, Dario S. Chiocchio; Stella Chiocchio to Diane G. Avecillas; Steve A. Avecillas, $140,000.

• 50 Kenton Place, Frances M. Rew to Beverly A. Price, $138,500.

• 3858 Cornell St., Mary C. Monaco; Mary Monaco to Thomas J. Bacon, $126,500.

• 6335 Center St., Dri Mof Reo to Clifford Reed; Linda Reed, $125,000.

• 4170 Colonial Place, Mary E. Forney; Sean C. Forney to Grt Homes, $92,000.

• 5572 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development to Natale Building Corp, $55,000.

• 42 Allie Lane, Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes, $48,000.

HOLLAND

• 11689 North Canada St., Julianne Preston; Robert E. Preston to Diana L. Bennett; Norbert A. Bennett, $135,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 88 Bedford Ave., Beth V. Molea; Peter J. Molea to Jacqueline Delecki, $164,000.

• 118 Shamokin Drive, Lawrence Nowicki to Desiree L. Owens, $111,425.

• 1740 Abbott Road, Josephine A. Barreca to Joseph Mondo, $110,000.

• 22 Rosary Ave., Mary Jane Partridge to Constance M. Partridge; Patrick J. Partridge, $100,000.

• 12 Joseph Court, Sunset Custom Homes to Celinda Santiago Mathews; Glenn P. Mathews, $25,000.

• 12 Joseph Court, City of Lackawanna to Sunset Custom Homes, $23,000.

• 19 Home Place, City of Lackawanna to Aseel Albaneh, $6,600.

LANCASTER

• 1351 Ransom Road, Iq Modular Homes to Nicole Brown; Susan Brown, $429,000.

• 44 Sterling Place, Sandra Buitrago to Amy Ladowski; Jordan Ladowski, $386,500.

• 169 Siebert Road, Julie Owens to Lindsey A. Wiza; Matthew J. Wiza, $330,000.

• 44 Stony Brook Drive, Sabrina M. Marlowe to Alexander A. Vesneske; Christine E. Vesneske; Terrance L. Vesneske, $315,000.

• 43 Cedarbrook Drive, Kenneth F. Andrus Jr.; Amy L. Derner to Blue Crown Enterprises, $300,000.

• 57 East Lake Forest Parkway, Amy C. Ladowski to Gayle J. Zulewski-Dalton, $293,000.

• 38 Court St., Abigail M. Thomas to Mayra Lopez-Perez; Julian Perez Jr., $285,000.

• 15 Lancaster Ave., Robin E. Shemendera; Robin W. Shemendera to Barbara A. Albi; Julius S. Albi, $278,000.

• 5088 William St., Sharon Koeppel; Raymond Walawander to Sabrina M. Marlowe, $251,900.

• 59 Country Place, Henry C. Seege; Judy D. Seege to Richard Babcock; Sara D. Retzlaff, $241,000.

• 34 Pheasant Run Lane, Joan Hartman; Joan L. Hartman; Richard A. Hartman to Julianne Orr, $230,000.

• 65 Nichter Road, Bros Pros Property Holdings to Michael A. Brongo, $225,000.

• 66 Hanover St., Kimberly Smith to Alan M. Reynard, $210,000.

• 23 West Payne St., Jeffrey Myers to Gary Derkovitz, $206,500.

• 475 Lake Ave., Julia Odle to Daniel J. Slazak; Jolene N. Slazak, $205,000.

• 6 Broadmoor Court, David R. Igel to Andrew Blocho; Mariah A. Philo, $201,500.

• 2 Squirrel Run, Amelia M. Sagliani; Lisa M. Koster to Bradley A. Refermat; Melinda Refermat, $187,000.

• 8 Richmond Ave., Dawn M. Burr; Randy S. Burr to Hannah R. Field; John P. Nazzarett, $169,000.

• 23 Hawthorne Trail, Evelyn Makai Irrevocable Trust 071018 Tr to Judy G. Mcconvey, $156,900.

• 294 Aurora St., Carin M. Bogdan to Susan M. Scroger, $120,000.

• 10 Irwinwood Road, Kathi A. Phelps to Eliceth Castro, $78,000.

• 55 Tranquility Trl, Vanderbilt Properties to Jebadiah Smith; Jennifer Smith, $70,000.

• 43 1st Ave., Robert Wlodarczyk to 493 Group, $25,000.

• Vacant land Winfirld Ave., Mark S. Coffed to Steven M. Andres, $22,000.

MARILLA

• 11166 Lyndale Lane, Dennis N. Gilbert; Rebecca M. Blake to Karen M. Horvatis; Timothy A. Horvatis, $343,000.

• 2031 Two Rod Road, James R&janet J Pfurlb Irrevocable Trust 120208 Tr to Margaret A. Burkard; Ronald P. Burkard Jr., $315,000.

• 11008 Coleman Road, George W. Sterling Jr.; Jane A. Sterling to Oleg Perun; Olena Perun, $295,000.

• 11077 Lyndale Lane, Joseph R. Belden; Laurie A. Sears to John G Rothrock Revocable Trust, $260,000.

• 12400 Williston Road, Michael S. Dugas to Michael J. Stachowiak, $132,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 12365 Mcneeley Road, Thomas E. Clark; Doreen M. Danson to Thomas E. Clark, $140,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 3451 Genesee Road, Hannah Wiederstein to Mammoser Catherine M L; William C. Mclellan, $201,400.

• 10434 Main St., Charles G. Stec Jr. to Kathryn Hirsch; John C. Mcevoy Jr., $105,000.

• 4348 Lenox Road, Fannie Mae to Matthew Schmitt, $76,000.

• 2543 Langford, Lazar Bosilkovski to Alexander Dimitrievski, $25,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 3008 Union Road, Arc Wgopkny001 to Home-Like Apartments, $7,075,000.

• 35 Golden Crescent Way, Forbes Homes to Monica L. Alfano; Salvatore Alfano, $445,600.

• 3678 Southwestern Boulevard, David M. Burke Tr.; Edmund F. Burke Tr.; Patrick Burke; Patrick E. Burke; Sharon A. Burke Tr.; Fred Hanania; William Sahlem to Octavus Storage NY, $365,000.

• 4314 South Buffalo St., Joseph G. Clauss Jr.; Sally Clauss to Clauss Real Estate Development, $300,000.

• 15 Ironwood Court, Lauren Fischer; Stephen Fischer to Spindola Natalia L Valencia, $280,000.

• 17 Fairway Drive, Andrew C. Wnek; Susan E. Wnek to Christene C. Helms; Mark J. Szematowicz, $260,000.

• 118 Bridle Path, Donna C. Gray; Gregory W. Gray to Mark V. Wagner; Barbara A. Wagner, $250,000.

• 20 Rolling Hills Drive, Marie E. Bogner to Julie Sullivan, $225,000.

• 46 Southwick Drive, Bruce Skorupa; Lisa Skorupa to Garth A. Gibson; Allyson M. Lowe, $203,000.

• 22 Metzger Drive, Kathleen A. Coffey; Kathleen M. Coffey to Joshua T. Kielich, $161,600.

• 6822 Webster Road, Catherine F. Kennedy to Holly Johnson; Leif Johnson, $135,000.

• 5311 Lake Ave., Kristin E. Ling; Richard P. Lobaugh to Christine M. Shevlin; Ryan P. Shevlin, $130,000.

• 32 Golden Crescent Way, Pleasant Acres West to Forbes Homes, $110,000.

SARDINIA

• 12866 Genesee Road, Lawrence R. Wright to Dane C. Beutler; Sandra B. Beutler, $99,900.

• 10930 Savage Road, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities 1 Trust 2007-Ac-5 Tr; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr to Debra A. Morrel; Douglas G. Morrell, $56,700.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 303 Canton, Charles J. Santi to Crystal Schneider, $144,900.

• 164 Beyer Drive, Betty A. Collura; Frank A. Collura to Michael Rivera, $133,000.

TONAWANDA

• 65 Knowlton Ave., Claire D. Mccarthy; Kurt C. Mccarthy to Jason P. Martin; Katrina L. Martin, $270,000.

• 275 Grayton Road, Harrigan Cramer Family Trust 101416 Tr to Colsafsky Trust Tr, $218,000.

• 41 Eiseman Ave., Elizabeth A. Henderson to Linda R. Stevenson, $195,000.

• 30 Dexter Terrace, Beth J. Schmidt to Jenel M. Coppola, $193,000.

• 407 Wardman Road, Rosette A. Fortner to Lisa A. Reda; Matthew M. Reda, $190,000.

• 3875 Delaware Ave., 3875 Delaware Ave. to Mark A. Venditti; Molly S. Venditti, $185,000.

• 2776 Eggert Road, Christopher Corica to Buffalo Deco, $171,500.

• 48 Westgate Road, Bradley Czerwinski; Penny S. Czerwinski to Edwin Kamela, $169,900.

• 512 Moore Ave., Stephen G. Dailey; Tara J. Dailey to Edward M. Grabianowski; Margaret R. Helmes, $166,000.

• 349 Belmont Ave., Gail M. Marinaccio; Louis Marinaccio to Kathryn Larsen; James Leaver, $165,000.

• 147 Thorncliff Road, Jorgi A. Keleman to Bradley P. Lash, $165,000.

• 247 Joseph Drive, William W. Sobczak to James A. Staley Jr., $160,000.

• 106 Monterey Road, Joseph Federico to Rachel E. Lombardo, $160,000.

• 143 East Hazeltine Ave., Robert A. Brindisi; Lindsay A. Ondrey to Corey Pelczynski; Jillian Quigley, $159,400.

• 620 Ellicott Cr Road, Laura A. Fritz to Joseph J. Carr; Marlene A. Carr, $156,500.

• 53 Coventry Road, Frank Harris to Julian D. Billips, $155,000.

• 251 Wabash Ave., Gary Bolles to Tyler Mondoux, $152,000.

• 218 Wellington Ave., Becir Belegic; Rasma Muhic to Scott W. Friedman, $146,900.

• 116 Irving Terrace, Laura Hayes to Core 5 Properties, $141,000.

• 50 Hamilton Boulevard, Rose Marie Militello to Christopher R. Walters; Kelly L. Walters, $137,000.

• 120 Idlewood Drive, Hedges Gertrude S M; Raymond E. Hedges to Danielle S. Amato, $135,000.

• 1019 Parker Boulevard, Ronald Opal; Roslyn Opal to Amber R. Helmbrecht; Jeffrey S. Helmbrecht, $135,000.

• 24 Fowler Ave., Kim A. Needham to Stacey E. Mcgrath, $134,000.

• 94 Kettering Drive, Victor Merlo to Norelle E. Christiani; Timothy W. Christiani, $128,000.

• 325 Mckinley Ave., Doris L. Bailey to Timothy J. Mcgorry, $124,500.

• 70 Parkwood Ave., Cheryl Reitz; David W. Reitz to Ashley R. Shapiro; John D. Watroba, $120,000.

• 154 East Somerset Ave., Doris Wyzykowli; Edmund T. Wyzykowski to James M. Scanlon Jr.; Patricia A. Scanlon, $120,000.

• 63 North Ellwood Ave., Margaret M. Kovach to Julie A. Scherrer, $120,000.

• 735 Brighton Road, Richard Martin Keil to Ashley N. Mcconnell, $120,000.

• 97 Shepard Ave., Michael Thiebolt to Alia R. Battaglia, $119,800.

• 228 Stillwell Ave., Julie C. Beltz to Nagham Alaw; Qadah Said, $117,000.

• 1915 Parker Boulevard, Diana L. Hazzan; Frederick Hazzan; Fredrick Hazzan; Frerick Hazzan to Mohammad Sepehrrad, $115,000.

• 1026 Parker Boulevard, Armando Galla Jr.; Armando L. Galla Jr.; Armondo L. Galla; Kathleen A. Galla; Kathleen Galla; Kathleen A. Hilliard; Kathleen A. Knight; Jennifer Runfola to Jordan Lee Zeranti, $92,230.

• 112 Findlay Ave., Jaime L. Burow; Sheri Lynn Mooney; Peter Toenniessen to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $83,001.

• 3099 Delaware Ave., Nancy M. Shea to Thomas Shea, $82,449.

• 3099 Delaware Ave., Thomas Shea to Genesis Investments, $82,449.

• 61 Gardenwood Lane, Patricia A. Klemann; Nelson M. Starr to Nelson M. Starr, $31,000.

WALES

• 6516 Vermont Hill Road, Deanna M. Shaw; Michael L. Shaw to Wesley R. Kless; Carley L. Miller, $138,100.

WEST SENECA

• 750 Mill, Fisher Mill to Triple Crown Properties of WNY, $255,000.

• 14 Glenfield Drive, Czumaj Trust 062805 Tr to Joan Augustyn, $220,000.

• 184 Northwood, Susie L. Silvestri to Michael R. Granaas, $202,000.

• 80 Crystal Ln2411, Janice M. Profic to Christopher D. Chandler; Stephanie L. Chandler, $180,000.

• 1364 Union Road, June Marie Russo to Karen M. Ciraolo, $162,500.

• 26 Benson Ave., Craig A. Balcer; Susan A. Balcer to Joseph Figueroa; Valerie Figueroa, $159,900.

• 2476 Seneca St2608, Casimer Wojtaszczyk to Ami Gandhi; Anand Gandhi, $128,000.

• 35 North Covington Drive, Peter Wachowski to Rachel L. Wachowski, $125,000.

• 1150-9 Indian Church Road, John A. Czechowski to Daniel F. Crawford, $80,500.

• 259 East&west Road, Joan Solomon to Anthony Canazzi; Fayth Canazzi, $75,000.

• 1100 Reserve Rd4341, Debra Logan; Robert Logan to Chan Chiao Chen; Kuo Liang Li, $62,550.

• 198 Aurora Ave1127, Daniel S. Wiertel Jr.; Deborah A. Wiertel to Deborah D. Call, $50,000.