Editorial: United Way provides lifelines to struggling families

When it comes to economic dislocation in our society, the most vulnerable are often the most visible. We see the homeless who need emergency shelter during the worst of winter or the hungry who seek nourishment from a food pantry.

But there is a larger segment of the population, sometimes called the working poor, that is not destitute, but is a long way from comfortable. Families living in financial hardship are a primary focus of this year’s campaign by the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. The agency discussed its work giving support to families with financial struggles in its annual “Report to the Community” last week.

“United Way: Families” is the name of the program for helping households under significant financial strain. United Way refers to this population as ALICE, for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” It describes people who work hard, and whose earnings put them above the federal poverty level, but who struggle to provide a decent living for their families.

The statistics are alarming. According to the United Way’s ALICE Report, 41 percent of the population in Erie County, or 155,993 households, cannot afford basic needs. Those include housing, food, child care, transportation and health care. In the city of Buffalo, a full 60 percent of the population falls into this category. Such pervasive poverty has ripple effects in so many areas, including health and nutrition, crime, drug addiction, education and the county’s overall economic health.

The ALICE Report raises awareness about “a huge but hidden segment of our community that is struggling,” said Michael Weiner, president and CEO of the United Way here. “Everyone knows an ALICE individual. ALICE is your child care worker, your parent on Social Security, a home health care aide, an office clerk and more.

“ALICE is essential to our communities’ economic well-being and when ALICE is forced to make difficult choices, the entire community faces consequences.”

United Way assists ALICE families in a number of ways, including: free tax preparation, financial education classes, workforce development initiatives, pre- and post-natal care for mothers and babies, transportation to work and appointments, literacy programs for children and their parents and access to affordable housing.

Some of us think of the United Way only when it holds its annual Day of Caring in the summer, or when it gears up its workplace fundraising campaign in the fall. But the organization is never far from the minds of the hundreds of families who depend on it year-round, in so many different areas.

The agency has shown the agility to adapt to changing times. United Way now draws more funding from grants — from foundations, the government and other sources — than from its workplace campaign, though the campaign remains vital to its mission. It still needs the help of donors.

The United Way reaches out to millennials through its Next Generation United program, drawing young people into community service.

The local United Way set a record last year with more than $21.7 million in total revenue. For all the uplift it provides in our community, there’s no reason to think that number will continue to climb. It’s a worthy place for Western New Yorkers to give.