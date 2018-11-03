DUDEK, Beverly A. (Ferraro)

October 31, 2018, age 78 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 54 years to Victor Dudek; dearest mother of the late Michael; sister of Adeline (Rocco) Ballacchino and the late Marie (late Norbert) Bochenski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 5th in St. John Gualbert Church at 10 AM. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.