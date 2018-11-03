Dr. Eugene L. Beltrami, 90, gynecologist, medical administrator

Feb. 5, 1928 – Oct. 30, 2018

Dr. Eugene L. Beltrami, of Amherst, a retired gynecologist and medical administrator, died unexpectedly Oct. 30. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, he was a graduate of East High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Canisius College in 1947 and completed a master’s degree in education two years later while teaching in Buffalo at Boys Vocational High School.

He then enrolled in the University at Buffalo Medical School. After receiving his medical degree in 1954, he completed his internship in Deaconess Hospital and began a family practice.

He served for two years in the Army Medical Corps stateside, then returned to Deaconess in 1958 for his residency in obstetrics and gynecology. He opened a private practice in a home office on Main Street in Snyder in 1961.

Dr. Beltrami moved into medical administration in the 1980s, when he became medical director for the Peer Review Organization of the Medical Society of New York State. He reviewed Medicare and Medicaid discharges for hospitals in Western New York.

After he joined the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 1988, he became nationwide director of medical-legal affairs. He helped coordinate reviews of legal claims and assisted in panels identifying healthcare providers to be reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank. He served on the NPDB executive committee.

Dr. Beltrami served as consultant for medical facilities in the eastern United States as they prepared for surveys by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. He took part in on-site visits when facilities were investigated.

He retired in 2012.

He was a clinical assistant professor at UB's medical school and active in the Erie County Medical Society’s malpractice defense program.

An avid gardener, he followed college basketball and was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, the former Rose Marie Scolese, a registered nurse; two sons, Eugene L. Jr. and Dr. John; a daughter, Mary Anne McMahon; and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in Christ the King Catholic Church, 30 Lamarck Drive, Snyder.