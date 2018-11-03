Cattaraugus County man, 73, charged with killing his son

A South Dayton man was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his 46-year-old son, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Richard L. Tyma Senior, 73, was being held without bail in the county jail after the arrest.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a "reported domestic disturbance" at the Tymas' home early Saturday where they found the son, Daniel Tyma, fatally shot, investigators said on the department's Facebook page in a post Saturday afternoon.