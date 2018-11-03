Inside the NHL: Sabres would be a natural for Stockholm games next season

The NHL's international initiatives continue to be a big success overseas, with the Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers drawing two straight sellout crowds Thursday and Friday in Helsinki, Finland, to see native sons Patrik Laine and Aleksander Barkov.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made waves prior to the teams' opener when he said the league is already well on its way to formulating its 2019-20 schedule with lots of international intrigue. Bettman said there would be preseason matchups in Germany and Switzerland and regular season games in Prague (October) and Stockholm (November), the latter being a two-game set.

"It's all in the planning board. They're not official," Bettman said. "I don't have dates, I don't have teams, but that's what's on the drawing board as we speak."

Certainly the mention of Stockholm would seem to put the Sabres squarely on the radar for a trip to the other side of the Atlantic. The Sabres, of course, are full of Swedes with the drafting of Rasmus Dahlin and the addition of Patrik Berglund to a roster that already includes former Swedish World Juniors captain Johan Larsson and goalie Linus Ullmark.

And by next year, the likes of Lawrence Pilut, Victor Olofsson, Alexander Nylander and Rasmus Asplund could be on the Buffalo roster as well.

Dating to development camp, there have been several visits to Buffalo by Swedish media to check in with Dahlin. Those trips are expected to continue, both at home and on the road, as the Sabres' Swedish contingent grows and the team's popularity keeps rising in the homeland of many of the players.

When this corner spoke to Bettman during the Sabres' Hockeyville exhibition in September in Clinton, the commish wouldn't directly address a potential overseas trip for Buffalo. What he did say was that every team in the league has shown interest in the games.

It's well-known that Terry and Kim Pegula make it clear to the league they want their franchise involved in as many marquee events as Bettman & Co. will give them. And next year would be a perfect time to be involved with one as part of the franchise's 50th anniversary celebration.

Ottawa and Colorado played a pair of games in Stockholm last season. Edmonton and New Jersey opened their season this year with a game in Gothenburg, Dahlin's hometown, after finishing their training camps in Germany and Switzerland, respectively. That was done to showcase Leon Draisaitl and Nico Hischier in their home countries.

In addition, Boston and Calgary played a pair of preseason games in China in September. The league is expected to continue its initiative in that country as well, although it's much less certain if it could fit regular-season games into the schedule there due to the arduous travel involved.

The Sabres' last international trip was in 2011, when they played their final exhibition game in Germany and then won games in Helsinki over the Anaheim Ducks and Berlin over the Los Angeles Kings.

Pominville was wide-eyed

It's now 1,000 games later but Jason Pominville still recalls his Welcome-to-the-NHL moment in his first game, Dec. 27, 2003 in Washington.

"So they had Jaromir Jagr and Robert Lang, who was one of the top scorers in the league," Pominville told this corner. "Olaf Kolzig is in goal and 'Griersy' (future Sabre Mike Grier) was on the other side too.

"These are guys you're looking at and thinking, 'I've seen these guys play on TV quite a bit before and now I'm on the ice with them.' Those were cool moments. And being able to play against Mario Lemieux, a French-Canadian idol, was pretty unique too."

A question I've always wondered about and never asked Pominville until recent days: Had he ever spoken to goaltender Ray Emery, the Ottawa netminder he burned for his iconic overtime goal in 2006?. The answer was no and that conversation will never take place after Emery died in July in the wake of a drowning accident in Hamilton, Ont.

"Never met him, never had a chance to talk to him," Pominville said. "It's crazy unfortunate what happened to him. You're sad by the whole thing. We never had a chance to speak."

Baby-faced blueliners

Sabres winger Jeff Skinner knows young defensemen. He played the last three years in Carolina with Noah Hanifin and is now a teammate of Dahlin. Skinner said that even when he came into the league in 2010, the expectation was that it could take until the early to mid-20s for a blueliner to be acclimated to the NHL.

For the top players, that's not the case anymore.

"These guys that come in now, it's so impressive," Skinner said. "They play big minutes. They play a skill game and make plays. They're only going to get better and we all know it. That's the exciting part. With Ras, it's going to be fun to watch him for a lot of years down the road."

Around the boards

* When the Sabres head to Madison Square Garden Sunday night, they need to play to the final buzzer because the Rangers seem to think games are only 59 minutes long. When they won last week in San Jose and Anaheim, the Rangers became the first team in NHL history to take back-to-back games in spite of giving up a tying goal in the final minute of regulation.

They gave up a tying goal with two seconds left to Tomas Hertl in San Jose and with 25.3 seconds left to Anaheim's Rickard Rakell. And that came after a 4-3 loss in Los Angeles that saw Alec Martinez get the winning goal with 54.6 seconds left.

* Auston Matthews' latest shoulder injury certainly hurts the Leafs on the ice, and it will be interesting to see if he's back by Dec. 4, the first meeting of the year with the Sabres. It might actually help the club with the salary cap, keeping Matthews from reaching performance bonuses that would go against the team's numbers.

* Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton hit the weekend 1-2-3 in the Pacific, the first time three Canadian teams were atop a division this late in a season since 2009. Overall, there were 17 teams entering Saturday in a three-point span from 14 to 17.

* A good year so far in Western Canada and a dog year in Southern California. The Ducks have lost seven straight and the Kings are the worst team in the league as the calendar hit November. If they both miss the playoffs, it would mark the first time since 2004 no postseason games were held in the Los Angeles area.