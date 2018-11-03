Ullmark gets the call in goal for Sabres

Linus Ullmark will get his first home start of the season in goal for the Buffalo Sabres today against the Ottawa Senators, coach Phil Housley announced during his pregame briefing with reporters just before noon. Faceoff is shortly after 2.

"He's been very comfortable in the net. He looks calm in there," Housley said of Ullmark. "He's square to the puck. There's not a lot of rebound action. He's letting pucks in him and he's really given us some good games. It's good for him to get a home game finally."

Ullmark is 2-0-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in three starts this season. All have been on the road: A 3-0 shutout in Arizona, a 5-1 win in Los Angeles and last Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss in Columbus.

The Sabres are 3-2-1 at home this season and Carter Hutton has started all of those games. Housley wouldn't commit to splitting the work this weekend but it's expected that Hutton will play Sunday night in New York against the Rangers. He made 43 saves against the Blueshirts in Buffalo's 3-1 win against them here on Oct. 6.

Prior to the game, the Sabres will honor winger Jason Pominville for playing in his 1,000th game Thursday night in Ottawa. Pominville enters today on a six-game point streak (five goals, five assists) and looking to get a point in seven straight for the first time since 2014.

Zach Bogosian, who took a maintenance day on Friday, will be in the lineup today. Evan Rodrigues, a scratch the last three games, gets back in at forward and Remi Elie will join Tage Thompson as healthy scratches.

The Senators will once again start Craig Anderson in goal. He stopped 46 of 48 Buffalo shots in Thursday's 4-2 Ottawa victory at Canadian Tire Centre.