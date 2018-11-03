Sabres Notebook: Top line stays red-hot, Dahlin leaves after taking puck to the foot

For two weeks running, the Buffalo Sabres have had the NHL's hottest line.

Add four more goals and nine more points to the tally for Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville as they were again dominant in Saturday's 9-2 pasting of the Ottawa Senators in KeyBank Center. Each member of the trio had a three-point game, with Pominville and Skinner notching two goals apiece and Eichel dishing out three assists.

Pominville is on a seven-game point streak, his longest since 2014, and has six goals in the last five games. Eichel has seven assists in the last four games. Skinner has nine points in the last five games, including four goals.

And get this: Since they were put together on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles, Skinner (8-5-13), Pominville (7-6-13) and Eichel (1-11-12) are the NHL's top three scorers over the seven-game stretch.

"We've been getting more and more familiar with each other every day," Eichel said. "The two of them are really good around the net. I'm more of a distribute-first guy and it's been working out. When we're taking care of the puck, getting it in, we've been having a lot of success."

"We can always be better, always work on little things but it's been fun," Skinner said. "We read off each other pretty well."

***

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin left the game in the second period and did not return after taking a puck to the foot off a shot by Ottawa's Matt Duchene.

"We'll know more tomorrow. I haven't spoken to our trainers but that's as much as I know," said coach Phil Housley.

Asked if Dahlin was taking the flight after the game to New York for Sunday's game with the Rangers, Housley answered, "I believe so."

If Dahlin travels to New York, that would be a clear indication the team does not think the injury is serious. It's possible the Sabres could rest Dahlin because they don't have another game until Thursday in Montreal. They are carrying an extra defenseman in Nathan Beaulieu.

So here’s the Dahlin injury. Early second period. Shot by Duchene. Grabs left foot/ankle. Played two more shifts. Second ended after 22 seconds when struck again with shot by #Sens Paul. #Sabres pic.twitter.com/0A5MdsfmeB — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) November 4, 2018

***

In addition to the Skinner-Eichel-Pominville line, five other Sabres had multi-point games. Patrik Berglund, Zemgus Girgensons, Conor Sheary and Casey Mittelstadt all had a goal and an assist while Sam Reinhart had two assists.

It was the first goal of the season for Girgensons and the first home goals as Sabres for both Mittelstadt and Berglund, each of whom have two goals for the season.

The line of Berglund and Girgensons flanking center Johan Larsson has been strong for several games and Housley was thrilled to see them crack the scoresheet.

"The things that they do don't get on the scoreboard," Housley said. "You don't get to see the hard work and details in their game, whether it's trying to build momentum after a goal or a period or just steadying the ship with their play in the defensive zone. It was good to see them finally get rewarded. They've had some very good looks."

***

The crowd of 17,881 was the second-largest of the season and gave the Sabres big ovations at the end of each period.

"It was great to see them have fun," Housley said. "You reflect on last year and some of these afternoon games where we didn't have good showings. I think for the most part this year it's been a different situation where we've come out and played some really good hockey for them. It was good to see them cheering."