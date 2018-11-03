Nathan Peterman to start with Derek Anderson downgraded to out

The Bills have downgraded quarterback Derek Anderson to out for Sunday's game against the Bears, meaning Nathan Peterman will get the start.

Peterman was expected to be the starter after Anderson suffered a concussion late in Monday's loss to the Patriots and did not practice all week. However, Anderson was listed as questionable when the injury report was released Friday and coach Sean McDermott would not officially confirm that Peterman was the starter.

Peterman makes his first start since the season-opening blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens and the fourth of his career.

Matt Barkley, who signed with the Bills on Wednesday morning, will be Peterman's backup.

The Bills also have downgraded rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to out from questionable. Edmunds suffered a concussion in the first half against the Patriots.