Bob McCarthy: Democrats bypassing Buffalo

News and notes on the last weekend before Election Day:

• To New York’s Democratic politicians, Buffalo in this election season resembles the “unexplored territory” portions of those old maps of the 1600s. Or maybe Saul Steinberg’s classic 1976 New Yorker cover — "A New Yorker’s View of the World" — depicting Manhattan as the center of the universe.

The candidates just don’t come here any more.

That differs from when Sen. Pat Moynihan assigned paramount importance to the upstate vote. Ditto for Sen. Chuck Schumer, who actually focused on north of Westchester and Rockland counties. Even as Senate minority leader, Schumer visits each of New York’s 62 counties at least once each year. Maybe that’s why he’s been there for two decades.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo poked his head into Western New York this weekend for a rally. But he’s been scarce around here lately, and even skipped a meeting with The Buffalo News editorial board to seek its endorsement — a first in memory for any major candidate for governor.

Attorney general hopeful Tish James sat down for an interview and editorial board meeting during the primary, but was unavailable for a general election interview in Buffalo due to “scheduling conflicts.”

More than ever, the votes are in New York City. Besides, it’s hard to find a place on maps marked "unexplored territory."

• Speaking of the New York City vote, the Oct. 13 gubernatorial poll conducted by Quinnipiac University showed Republican Marc Molinaro trailing Cuomo 77 to 13 percent in the five boroughs. If "conventional wisdom" dictates a 30 percent New York City minimum for a statewide Republican, Molinaro faces a steep challenge in the campaign’s final days.

• Students at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute addressed an empty lectern Tuesday at the debate slated by Ted Lina’s advanced government class after Rep. Chris Collins proved a no-show. The Democratic candidate in the 27th Congressional District — Nate McMurray — participated, as did Reform’s Larry Piegza.

The congressman’s absence marked the second year in a row that a high profile candidate snubbed St, Joe’s, which stages one of the top events on the political calendar with student questioners who know their stuff.

Sheriff Tim Howard skipped St. Joe’s last year, depriving not only students but local voters the benefits of a good, old-fashioned political debate.

• Local observers say attracting donors to fundraisers for State Senate Democrats has always proven a heavy lift. Who wants to fork over big bucks for the minority?

But in a possible sign of things to come, a committee headed by Dr. Greg Daniel recorded a successful local fundraiser for Senate Dems Tuesday night at the ritzy Curtiss Hotel. “Six figures” is the haul most often mentioned, gaining the attention of honchos like Sen. Mike Gianaris of Queens, who oversees fundraising for his conference.

“I’ve been to Buffalo many times, but this was a very important event with a collection of important people in Democratic politics,” Gianaris said. “This was by far the best.”

A source who helped organize the event said Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo attracted many of the donors in another sign of the role he may inherit if the Dems take over Albany’s upper house.

• Strategist Steve Bannon may rank as one of the nation’s most controversial political figures, but he sure won over the crew at the Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Company in Elma. The approximately 400 people that organizer Michael Caputo said attended the Oct. 24 GOP rally headlined by Bannon were asked to contribute a few bucks to the firefighters.

Caputo said Jamison Road counted $16,000 in the collection hat, including a $10,000 check from Bannon.

• Quote of the Week comes from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to fellow downstate Democrats hoping to take over the Senate: “My advice is that if you get this, don’t forget ... you represent the rest of the state.”