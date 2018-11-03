[BN] Blitz newsletter: Why the Bills didn't make a trade at the deadline

In a wide-ranging, exclusive interview with The News' Jay Skurski, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane shed light on why he didn't make a move before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline:

Just like last year, we fielded calls on some of our players, and it probably picked up mid last week as it was approaching. ... We were definitely looking at avenues at different positions as we were hearing names. We kind of split up, just like we do at the 53 cut, we split up teams and call guys that we have contacts with, and ask them about certain positions, certain players. … We did our due diligence on that all the way until probably 2 o'clock on Tuesday. At that point, we decided that there was no one that we were going to give up what they were asking for that player. You've got to consider what they're asking for, the price, and what contract are you taking on. A lot of what we were being offered is guys in their last year. I don't want to give up too much for a guy I don't know I can re-sign. With our guys, we didn't shop anyone. Any of the guys that we were asked about, I spoke to those players directly and told them why we didn't move them."

Should you still trust the process? Jay tackles that question and more in this week's Bills Mailbag.

Bills-Bears scouting report: With or without Khalil Mack, Chicago's defense is still formidable. As for the Bills offense with Nathan Peterman? Not so much.

Derek Anderson hasn't been ruled out yet: In a brief session with reporters Friday, coach Sean McDermott said he has not gotten word from doctors on whether Anderson will clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game. He declined to get into additional specifics. In other quarterback related news, Josh Allen had his helmet on at practice for the first time since his injury.

Vic Carucci's Take Five: Bills should be ready for another wild ride with Peterman.

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: The Bears offensive overhaul is a model for the Bills. Tarik Cohen as a hot receiver out of the backfield will be a tough matchup for the Bills' linebackers.

A familiar foot: Back with the Bills, Colton Schmidt embraces the challenge of punting in bad weather during the second half of the season.

One-one-One Coverage: Youngstown native Daryl Johnston will be in the broadcast booth for Sunday's game. He discussed the Bills' quarterback situation and growing up as a Dolphins fan in a Q&A with Vic Carucci.

View from Vegas: Even with Peterman starting, trends suggest the Bills should cover the 10-point spread. Here's our staff predictions and Milt Northrup's guide to betting the rest of the NFL slate.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.