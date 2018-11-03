BALLARD, Joseph F. "Sonny"

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest November 2, 2018. Loving husband of Linda (nee King) Ballard; devoted father of Dia (Milton) Sekayi; step-father of Edward Harris; son of the late Burnice, Sr. and Oleaner (nee Scott) Ballard; brother of Lena Gray (Fred) Benton, Sarah Black, Priscilla (James) Porter, Rosalyn Porter, Wayne Ballard, and the late Burnice Ballard, Jr.; also survived by four grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be conducted Sunday, November 4, 2018, 10 AM in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY. Friends are invited. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211.