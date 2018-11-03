Another Voice: Clerics need to break their silence on church scandals

By Ted Pijacki

I think that it is time to speak out about ... silence. My life has been impacted daily since February with the sexual abuse scandal in the Diocese of Buffalo with media reports, statements by the bishop, public statements by Deacon Paul Snyder, Siobhan O’Connor and Rev. Robert Zilliox and counter-statements from the communications office of the diocese.

In my own personal life as a husband and deacon I am constantly asked via emails, letters and conversations at home, in the community, among deacons and priests or at the church in which I serve, where I stand on this controversy.

I cannot imagine that there are many adults in Western New York who have not heard about this contentious dispute, and formulated a personal position on the matter. I would include every priest and deacon of the diocese. Yet where are the voices of the clergy?

I have heard the voices of survivors of abuse; I have heard the voices of parents whose children did not survive the stigma of abuse, and I have heard the voices of faithful people who can no longer in good conscience attend Mass with this dark cloud of scandal overshadowing the altar.

I have heard the voices of people who continue to come to Mass but with heavy hearts pierced by the stories of the victims and I have privately heard the difficulties of priests and deacons who struggle in their ministry as calls for the resignation of the bishop take center stage.

After much reflection, discussion, research and prayer I have decided that I must express publicly what lies deep within my heart. The Church of Buffalo can only begin to heal after Bishops Malone and Grosz are replaced. The trust factor has been shattered among too many of the laity and the clergy.

However, I see this as only the first step in the reform of church structures that reflect globally the impact of these sexual abuse scandals. The patriarchal hierarchy that has shaped the church for centuries is in need of radical reform.

I recognize that honest cultural change in the church must include the ordination of women and a married priesthood as important indicators of a movement away from “the good old boys club.”

I have done considerable research on these two topics and there is a chorus of voices supporting their inclusion into church life.

I realize there will be others who disagree with me, but I encourage every priest and deacon to break through the silence that has shrouded us and speak out. Speak out for the victims, speak out for the wounded, speak out for the lost, speak out for the Lord. I cannot follow the strategy of the diocese, which echoes with the sounds of silence.

Ted Pijacki, a deacon at St. Benedict Church in Amherst, taught at St. Joseph Collegiate, Niagara University and Christ the King Seminary.