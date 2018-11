A 25-year-old North Tonawanda man was arraigned Saturday in Amherst Town Court on charges of robbery and grand larceny in connection with a bank robbery in Amherst earlier in the week.

Amherst Police said they arrested Nicholas A. Piraino on Friday with aid from North Tonawanda Police and the Erie County Probation Department.

The bank robbery happened Thursday at Citizens Bank, 3180 Sheridan Drive.